Partners Group Holding AG Buys MultiPlan Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Union Pacific Corp, Sells SLR Investment Corp, Datadog Inc, Inari Medical Inc

Baar-zug, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MultiPlan Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Union Pacific Corp, Equinix Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, sells SLR Investment Corp, Datadog Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Group Holding AG. As of 2021Q2, Partners Group Holding AG owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 30,309,824 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. New Position American Tower Corp (AMT) - 327,883 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 448,410 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 555,664 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03% ADT Inc (ADT) - 6,652,530 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.71%. The holding were 30,309,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 664,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 295,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 67,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 187.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,602,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 245,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 113.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 743,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.