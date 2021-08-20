Logo
Partners Group Holding AG Buys MultiPlan Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Union Pacific Corp, Sells SLR Investment Corp, Datadog Inc, Inari Medical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Baar-zug, V8, based Investment company Partners Group Holding AG (Current Portfolio) buys MultiPlan Corp, Canadian National Railway Co, Union Pacific Corp, Equinix Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, sells SLR Investment Corp, Datadog Inc, Inari Medical Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Roblox Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partners Group Holding AG. As of 2021Q2, Partners Group Holding AG owns 46 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Partners Group Holding AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partners+group+holding+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Partners Group Holding AG
  1. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 30,309,824 shares, 17.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 327,883 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.24%
  3. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 448,410 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
  4. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 555,664 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.03%
  5. ADT Inc (ADT) - 6,652,530 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.71%. The holding were 30,309,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 106,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Partners Group Holding AG initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 664,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 295,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 67,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 187.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,602,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 245,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Partners Group Holding AG added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 113.76%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 743,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2.

Sold Out: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Partners Group Holding AG sold out a holding in Inari Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Partners Group Holding AG. Also check out:

1. Partners Group Holding AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. Partners Group Holding AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Partners Group Holding AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Partners Group Holding AG keeps buying
