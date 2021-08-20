Logo
Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Wells Fargo, Netflix Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Boeing Co, iShares Gold Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Gladius Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Netflix Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Boeing Co, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gladius Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladius+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gladius Capital Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 311,322 shares, 48.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.5%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 206,496 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,146,237 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  4. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 319,328 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 152,355 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 188,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 324.72%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $547.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 515.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: (CCX)

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.



insider