Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Wells Fargo, Netflix Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Boeing Co, iShares Gold Trust

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Netflix Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Boeing Co, iShares Gold Trust, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 311,322 shares, 48.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.5% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 206,496 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.43% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,146,237 shares, 14.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 319,328 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 152,355 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 188,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 324.72%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $547.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 515.20%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03.