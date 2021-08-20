Logo
EULAV Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Splunk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Heico Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company EULAV Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Splunk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, DexCom Inc, DraftKings Inc, sells Ansys Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Heico Corp, EPAM Systems Inc, Mettler-Toledo International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EULAV Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, EULAV Asset Management owns 222 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EULAV Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eulav+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EULAV Asset Management
  1. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
  2. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 302,637 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,710 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 295,037 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 132,226 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $72.54 and $81.15, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of EULAV Asset Management. Also check out:

1. EULAV Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. EULAV Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EULAV Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EULAV Asset Management keeps buying
