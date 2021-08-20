EULAV Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Splunk Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Heico Corp

- New Purchases: BIIB, SIG,
- Added Positions: SPLK, PTON, EXPO, DXCM, DKNG, CRM, MU, GBT, BHVN, BAC, EXAS, NEOG, BCPC, SIGI, SEM, JBT,
- Reduced Positions: ANSS, JKHY, HEI, EPAM, MTD, RNG, BLL, EXEL, AMT, FB, ECL, RNR, CRWD, BX, TTC, V, ZEN, GOOGL, AMZN, LYFT, AAPL, NOW, TWLO, LEN, WDAY, VRTX, SHOP, TWTR, DIS, SBUX, NVDA, HD, ULTA, STZ, HLT, JPM, PNTG, AMWD, MSFT, IEX, CASY,
- Sold Out: ADP, EW, BMY, IPHI, PLAN, COUP, LULU, KEYS, NKE, ZTS, MKC, EL, GL, FMC, KAMN, CMD, MIME,
For the details of EULAV Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eulav+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 241,300 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio.
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 302,637 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio.
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 167,710 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 295,037 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.36%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 132,226 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 37,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
EULAV Asset Management initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $80.79, with an estimated average price of $64.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.64%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $144.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 220,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $518.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 37.21%. The purchase prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $72.54 and $81.15, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
EULAV Asset Management added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 43.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: (IPHI)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
EULAV Asset Management sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.
