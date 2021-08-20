Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, Sells Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

New Purchases: MBSD, MPLX, PSFE, OGN, DEEP, SPXX, FNDC, ELVT, ARKF, ARKQ, NRK, CRM, SCCO, XLY, AFL, IBB, MRNA, ED, CL, OXSQ, PSEC, PTMN,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, Roku Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,773 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,759 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.68% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 100,927 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 439.95% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 107,328 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 151,947 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.606800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 236,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 125,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.78 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 72,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 439.95%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 100,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 301.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $351.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.