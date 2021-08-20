Logo
Aviance Capital Partners, LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, Sells Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Aviance Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, Roku Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Unity Software Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aviance Capital Partners, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aviance+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 281,773 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,759 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.68%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 100,927 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 439.95%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 107,328 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.76%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 151,947 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
New Purchase: FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $23.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.606800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 236,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $27.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 64,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 125,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 51,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.78 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 42,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $19.07, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 72,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 439.95%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 100,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 6,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 301.11%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $351.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 12,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 33,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 141.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 103,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Aviance Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aviance Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aviance Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aviance Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
