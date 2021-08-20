Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc owns 589 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buckingham+strategic+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 32,790,164 shares, 21.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 11,188,003 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,743,675 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.46%
  4. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 5,324,551 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 2,497,525 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.35%. The holding were 32,790,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.1%. The holding were 11,188,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 5,324,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,497,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 538,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 498,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,743,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2358.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 758,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 440,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 242.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 439,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 132,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 180.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 139,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

1. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC WEALTH, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider