Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co

DFAC, DFAT, DFUS, DFAS, JHMM, XSOE, SWAN, AVUV, AVDV, IDEV, FNDC, SPTS, RWL, BIBL, ESGV, EMXC, AVEM, CBRE, BND, PRVA, INTF, DBEF, AFRM, COIN, OGN, ARKG, VSGX, VDC, TDV, BSCM, CRBN, SPYG, SPIP, DFAU, SCHZ, PTON, PWV, FPXI, FTEC, NUSI, JLL, PFG, PAA, ORI, OXY, MCO, MAA, MGA, MTB, HES, HUM, STZ, CNX, CTSH, BK, BIDU, BHP, ADSK, NSA, PLTR, NET, MDLA, CRWD, NIO, DOCU, YUMC, RSG, DFS, GWW, VLO, TTM, SNY, PBLA, BUI, ABUS, FE, ZM, COF, SRGA, Added Positions: VGIT, VTIP, VTI, SCZ, BRK.B, VIG, EFV, VEA, VNQ, BSV, VWO, TFC, SUB, BRK.A, DIA, SHY, ITOT, SCHD, PEP, DIS, BX, IEMG, MUB, SPY, VXUS, BAC, ITW, LMT, IJS, SCHB, SCHR, SCHX, VTEB, MMM, AMGN, BMY, CVS, CVX, C, CMI, DHR, DE, DLTR, DD, DUK, EMR, ENB, JNJ, MRK, NVDA, PFE, ROK, TXN, YUM, PSX, FOCS, DGRO, IEFA, IJJ, IJT, JKE, PFF, QQQ, RWO, SCHA, SCHP, SCHV, STIP, TIP, VB, VOE, VONV, VOO, VT, VTWO, VYM, ABT, ACN, AFL, A, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AMT, ADI, WTRG, ADM, ADP, BAX, BDX, BA, BAM, CSX, CCL, CNC, FIS, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, COST, DTE, DLR, ETR, EXC, EXR, FAST, F, JOB, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, GS, LHX, HAS, HPQ, IBM, IP, JPM, K, MMP, MDT, MS, ES, NVS, PNC, PPL, PH, PRAA, LIN, PRU, O, RF, RUTH, CRM, SPG, SO, TRV, TGT, TMO, TTE, TSN, USB, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, WBA, WEC, ZBH, CMG, ASG, USA, OCSL, TSLA, GM, ABBV, TWTR, AAL, KEYS, BST, LBRDK, HPE, TRTN, MRNA, DOW, PINS, UBER, CTVA, CARR, FNDF, FNDX, GLD, ICLN, IEF, IJH, IUSV, IWP, IWV, PRF, RSP, SCHC, SCHE, SLV, SLYV, SPDW, SPTM, SUSA, USMV, VBK, VDE, VEU, VGK, VPU, VXF, XLV,

BIV, FB, SHM, AAPL, IWF, CASS, MSFT, TSM, BNDX, IWD, IWM, FCF, IAU, IEI, IWB, IYY, VGSH, DSI, IWC, IWN, MDY, NSP, NEE, MCD, UNH, V, IJR, QDF, SCHO, VOT, MO, CME, KO, DEO, D, LLY, EPD, XOM, HD, INTU, LRCX, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PPG, PG, PGR, LUV, WM, WFC, XEL, TOWN, PM, BABA, DKNG, AGG, EFA, FDN, GBIL, GOVT, JPIN, RWJ, SMH, SPSM, VCSH, VO, VOOV, VUG, XLK, XLY, CB, AEG, APD, ALGN, NLY, AMAT, BP, COG, CDNS, CLX, CL, CPRT, DLX, DPZ, ETN, EA, FISV, GIS, HSY, HON, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MKL, MKTX, SPGI, MCK, MET, VTRS, NOK, NOC, NUE, ROST, RCL, SIVB, SMG, SHW, SIRI, SWK, SYK, TJX, TER, VFC, VRTX, WPC, WLTW, EBAY, CROX, ET, RDS.B, DNP, EVT, MA, DAL, AWK, AVGO, DG, NOW, ESNT, ANET, W, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, SQ, PAVM, ROKU, ARKK, DBC, EEM, EMLC, EWX, IVW, IWO, IWS, JETS, MINT, QUAL, RWX, SCHH, SPEM, VGT, VNQI, XLF, Sold Out: GE, IVOL, JEF, VAR, CRS, SHV, PGX, DVY, MP, AMC, GWPH, STND, PMF, NKX, PENN, CNI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc owns 589 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 32,790,164 shares, 21.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 11,188,003 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,743,675 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.46% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 5,324,551 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 2,497,525 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.35%. The holding were 32,790,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.1%. The holding were 11,188,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 5,324,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,497,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 538,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 498,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,743,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2358.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 758,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 440,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 242.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 439,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 132,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 180.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 139,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.