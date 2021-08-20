Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAT, DFUS, DFAS, JHMM, XSOE, SWAN, AVUV, AVDV, IDEV, FNDC, SPTS, RWL, BIBL, ESGV, EMXC, AVEM, CBRE, BND, PRVA, INTF, DBEF, AFRM, COIN, OGN, ARKG, VSGX, VDC, TDV, BSCM, CRBN, SPYG, SPIP, DFAU, SCHZ, PTON, PWV, FPXI, FTEC, NUSI, JLL, PFG, PAA, ORI, OXY, MCO, MAA, MGA, MTB, HES, HUM, STZ, CNX, CTSH, BK, BIDU, BHP, ADSK, NSA, PLTR, NET, MDLA, CRWD, NIO, DOCU, YUMC, RSG, DFS, GWW, VLO, TTM, SNY, PBLA, BUI, ABUS, FE, ZM, COF, SRGA,
- Added Positions: VGIT, VTIP, VTI, SCZ, BRK.B, VIG, EFV, VEA, VNQ, BSV, VWO, TFC, SUB, BRK.A, DIA, SHY, ITOT, SCHD, PEP, DIS, BX, IEMG, MUB, SPY, VXUS, BAC, ITW, LMT, IJS, SCHB, SCHR, SCHX, VTEB, MMM, AMGN, BMY, CVS, CVX, C, CMI, DHR, DE, DLTR, DD, DUK, EMR, ENB, JNJ, MRK, NVDA, PFE, ROK, TXN, YUM, PSX, FOCS, DGRO, IEFA, IJJ, IJT, JKE, PFF, QQQ, RWO, SCHA, SCHP, SCHV, STIP, TIP, VB, VOE, VONV, VOO, VT, VTWO, VYM, ABT, ACN, AFL, A, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AMT, ADI, WTRG, ADM, ADP, BAX, BDX, BA, BAM, CSX, CCL, CNC, FIS, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, COST, DTE, DLR, ETR, EXC, EXR, FAST, F, JOB, GPC, GILD, GSK, GPN, GS, LHX, HAS, HPQ, IBM, IP, JPM, K, MMP, MDT, MS, ES, NVS, PNC, PPL, PH, PRAA, LIN, PRU, O, RF, RUTH, CRM, SPG, SO, TRV, TGT, TMO, TTE, TSN, USB, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, WBA, WEC, ZBH, CMG, ASG, USA, OCSL, TSLA, GM, ABBV, TWTR, AAL, KEYS, BST, LBRDK, HPE, TRTN, MRNA, DOW, PINS, UBER, CTVA, CARR, FNDF, FNDX, GLD, ICLN, IEF, IJH, IUSV, IWP, IWV, PRF, RSP, SCHC, SCHE, SLV, SLYV, SPDW, SPTM, SUSA, USMV, VBK, VDE, VEU, VGK, VPU, VXF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, FB, SHM, AAPL, IWF, CASS, MSFT, TSM, BNDX, IWD, IWM, FCF, IAU, IEI, IWB, IYY, VGSH, DSI, IWC, IWN, MDY, NSP, NEE, MCD, UNH, V, IJR, QDF, SCHO, VOT, MO, CME, KO, DEO, D, LLY, EPD, XOM, HD, INTU, LRCX, NFLX, NKE, ORCL, PPG, PG, PGR, LUV, WM, WFC, XEL, TOWN, PM, BABA, DKNG, AGG, EFA, FDN, GBIL, GOVT, JPIN, RWJ, SMH, SPSM, VCSH, VO, VOOV, VUG, XLK, XLY, CB, AEG, APD, ALGN, NLY, AMAT, BP, COG, CDNS, CLX, CL, CPRT, DLX, DPZ, ETN, EA, FISV, GIS, HSY, HON, IDXX, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, KR, MKL, MKTX, SPGI, MCK, MET, VTRS, NOK, NOC, NUE, ROST, RCL, SIVB, SMG, SHW, SIRI, SWK, SYK, TJX, TER, VFC, VRTX, WPC, WLTW, EBAY, CROX, ET, RDS.B, DNP, EVT, MA, DAL, AWK, AVGO, DG, NOW, ESNT, ANET, W, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, SQ, PAVM, ROKU, ARKK, DBC, EEM, EMLC, EWX, IVW, IWO, IWS, JETS, MINT, QUAL, RWX, SCHH, SPEM, VGT, VNQI, XLF,
- Sold Out: GE, IVOL, JEF, VAR, CRS, SHV, PGX, DVY, MP, AMC, GWPH, STND, PMF, NKX, PENN, CNI,
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 32,790,164 shares, 21.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 11,188,003 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 3,743,675 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.46%
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 5,324,551 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 2,497,525 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.35%. The holding were 32,790,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.1%. The holding were 11,188,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.06%. The holding were 5,324,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,497,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 538,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 498,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,743,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2358.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 758,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $228.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 440,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 242.29%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 439,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 132,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 180.88%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 139,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.3 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86.Sold Out: (VAR)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Standard AVB Financial Corp (STND)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Standard AVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $33, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.
