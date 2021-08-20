Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Sells iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Texa

New Purchases: TPYP, GOOGL, BSMP, BSCM,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Texas Instruments Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,657 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 255,385 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.31% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 222,617 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 203,098 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.21% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 188,443 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.09%

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 122,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.75 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.144600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.53 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 255,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 203,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 169.11%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Smith & Howard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.39.