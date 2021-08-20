Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, IHS Markit, Kansas City Southern, Sells Autohome Inc, RealPage Inc,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuance Communications Inc, IHS Markit, Kansas City Southern, , NIO Inc, sells Autohome Inc, RealPage Inc, , XPeng Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segantii Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 489 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,499,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 771,618 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.94% NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,105,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.73% (BPY) - 5,865,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.00% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 922,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 4,499,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 922,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 363,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 327,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Artisan Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 410.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 5,865,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 282.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 771,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 150.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,751,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,167,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 230.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.