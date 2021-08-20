Logo
Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, IHS Markit, Kansas City Southern, Sells Autohome Inc, RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Segantii Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, IHS Markit, Kansas City Southern, , NIO Inc, sells Autohome Inc, RealPage Inc, , XPeng Inc, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segantii Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 489 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segantii Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segantii+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Segantii Capital Management Ltd
  1. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,499,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. (ALXN) - 771,618 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.94%
  3. NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,105,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.73%
  4. (BPY) - 5,865,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.00%
  5. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 922,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 4,499,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 922,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 363,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 327,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Artisan Acquisition Corp (ARTAU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Artisan Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (BPY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 410.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 5,865,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 282.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 771,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 150.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,751,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,167,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 230.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Segantii Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Segantii Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Segantii Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
