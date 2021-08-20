Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, IHS Markit, Kansas City Southern, Sells Autohome Inc, RealPage Inc,

- New Purchases: NUAN, INFO, KSU, BABA, LI, ARTAU, MA, TGT, SHLS, AMZN, BURL, PFPT, ICLR, CMG, IR, QSR, PEP, DRI, MIC, MOS, LW, MTN, SJR, UBER, AAP, TWNK, PFGC, CHDN, SPGI, WBT, ASO, BHC, LANC, SRC, TLND, CL, VVV, VRT, SMIHU, MCFE, DCT, OPA, XM, DT, USFD, WDC, EXPE, CLVT, COLD, FOUR, BMBL, LESL, LSXMA, NOVA, GH, DNB, XPO, POND.U, BAM, CRCT, SWIM, NAPA, XP, BALY, ADT, CDAY, HAYW, ORBC, TXG, WSC, FOCS, OSH, SHC, OPCH, AZEK, HHLA, PXD, PBR.A, SGRY, DM, GGPI, ETSY, JELD, LDL, CONX, FINM, CWH, VYGG, CTAC, RXRAU, GPAC, JCIC, AAC, TIOAU, TWNT, PDOT, AAQC, ALDX, BLTS, PNTM, HCIC, BSKYU, HERA, BRIVU, NGCA, XRT, RXT, PACX, SLCR, AGGRU, FVIV.U, GMII, CSTA, ALHC, LEGAU, GSQD, TBCP, WPCB, FRXB, SKYAU, VGII, IIVI, AKIC, CLAA.U, FRWAU, OEPW, DNZ, MIT, NRAC, AGAC, KURI, GIG, CHAA, GSEV, MACQ, SRNG, FACT, ASZ, FTEV, ANZU, ORIAU, TETC, FWAC, ISAA, DBDR, MAAC, RTPZ, PV.U, CTAQ, ABGI, FCAX, ROT, BLUA, NGC.U, CVII, KAHC, HZAC, APSG, HIGA, PHIC, GNPK, NSTB, CRU, PRSR, DHBCU, GSAQ, LHC, DLCA, SWET, OCAX, VAQC, ESM.U, TZPS, NAAC, VOSO, DHHC, SSAA, FSSI, CLIM, CLRM, EQHA, DISAU, TMAC, PRPC, ISLE, ISLE, ACII, CPUH, ATMR, NXU, SPAQ, SPAQ, SLAC, SCOB, APGB, TPGS, KIII, YTPG, SLAM, COLI, HIII, EJFA, FLME, LIII, AUS, NDAC, AMPI, ARRW, ISOS, AURC, DMYQ, VPCB, ACAH, FRON, SPKB, RTPY, FZT, RKTA, LCA, LCA, DYNS, LITTU, EOCW.U, LPL, YAC, LCAP, TACA, CBAH, MRAC, GFX, MTAC, PMGMU, FVT, PPGH, LWAC, EPWR, POW, ATVCU, SVFC, ADER, HCII, ZWRK, PUCK, JWSM, HCNEU, SDAC, RMGC, EVOJ, FORE, TSIB, LGAC, BRPM, PFDR, TWNI, ANAC, VELO, GIIX, FSNB, HUGS, TSPQ, HYAC, HYAC, NSTD, NSTC, TRCA, VPCC, SBII, GTPB, KSI, MSDA, PSPC.U, GSQB.U, JUGGU, MITAU, FTVIU, CVRX, BIP, TMTS, ZNTE, OCA, ALTU, AEAC, GLSPU, SHAC, DGNU, RAMMU, KRNL, RCLF, DCRN, SCLE, KAII, SBEA, DHCA, LOKM, WPCA, GTPA, ADF, DNAB, DNAA, BHP, GOGL, ROCR, FTAA, OSI.U, ACTD,
- Added Positions: BPY, NIO, ALXN, TCOM, WORK, HIG, GRA, ZLAB, IMAB, IBN, COHR, JD, XLNX, YUMC, MXIM, F, EAF, BSMX, FGNA, ACEV, SVAC, TINV, AJRD, BIIB,
- Reduced Positions: NOK, BEKE, ELAN, FISV, PRAH, VIAC, GNW, JOBS, LBRDK, NTES, KRE, GRSV, STWO, XBI, WLTW,
- Sold Out: ATHM, RP, GWPH, XPEV, BILI, PNM, HUYA, BIDU, FXI, VNET, VAR, MNSO, LU, SE, AMT, PS, IQ, KDP, VIPS, KHC, TMUS, DASH, DHR, EGOV, RPRX, PFE, ABNB, AVTR, INFY, FOX, CLGX, AEGN, TME, DISH, HTHT, ARRY, AZN, DISCK, DISCA, WIFI, DKNG, ZTO, SQ, BYND, ICLK, JBLU, LYFT, GRFS, SOGO, YNDX, HEI, LCY, HEC, HMSY, UDR, NWSA, TINV.U, QGEN, GDS, CCAC.U, BTWNU, TSM, CHK, ALTM, IYR, LPRO, EDU, VGI,
For the details of Segantii Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segantii+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Segantii Capital Management Ltd
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 4,499,000 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ALXN) - 771,618 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.94%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,105,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 282.73%
- (BPY) - 5,865,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 410.00%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 922,000 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.81%. The holding were 4,499,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 922,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $290.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 363,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 327,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.01 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Artisan Acquisition Corp (ARTAU)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Artisan Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (BPY)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 410.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 5,865,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NIO Inc by 282.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 2,105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 771,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 150.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 2,751,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 2,167,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 230.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in XPeng Inc. The sale prices were between $23.56 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.13.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38.
