Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: PH, FRC, MSI, HSY, URI, CCI, MET, SONO, CE, TIP, GOOGL, AFCG, SHOP, XLU, VICI, V, DIS, ROKU, NVR, GROW, REM, FPI, XLE, SE, WOOD, TAN, COIN, EMIF, FAN, GLD, PHO, GRID, ICLN, IGF, PAVE, NLR, MOO, BABA, UNP, WFC, CBOE, APO, NKE, LAND, CME, BA, SNAP, T, FCEL, F, SLX, REMX, PCH, LIN, RYN, BLDP, WY, HAP, BEP, EVX, MTDR, FANG, HTOO, PLTR, FOX, CTT, BE,
- Added Positions: IJR, IWM, IJH, VO, AMAT, PULS, POOL, VCSH, KEYS, IGSB, PAGP, VB, TELL, IWR, VOO, VWO, ENB, EPD, PBA, APTV, FXI, TRP, TEL, WMB, KMI, ETRN, CPB, ENLC, SQ, ECH, EPI, EWJ, ADBE, LNG, MMP, OKE, NEXT, HESM, CRWD, EWM, SNY, MELI, RNG, HOME, ZM, PTON, EPU, EWA, EWG, EWH, EWP, EWU, EWY, EZA, QQQ, TUR, AMD, NLY, CVX, ORAN, FCX, GILD, INTC, ICE, MAR, MKC, NVS, QCOM, SBUX, TJX, VZ, VOD, WM, ET, TAK, TSLA, TRGP, FB, EWD, EWI, EWS, EWT, HYG, MBB, THD, VMBS, ASML, ALXN, ALGN, AEP, AMGN, ADI, ANSS, ABR, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BIDU, BIIB, CDNS, CMO, CERN, CHKP, CTAS, CTSH, CPRT, COST, TCOM, DXCM, DLTR, EXC, FAST, FISV, MNST, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, CEQP, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, SR, LRCX, MFA, MRVL, MXIM, MCHP, NVDA, NTES, NYMT, NI, NWN, ORLY, PAYX, PEP, BKNG, RWT, REGN, ROST, SGEN, SIRI, SWKS, SJI, SWX, SNPS, TXN, NS, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, XEL, XLNX, TMUS, LULU, TWO, KDP, AGNC, PMT, AVGO, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, NXPI, SPLK, WDAY, MPLX, WES, HASI, CDW, OGS, LADR, NXRT, TEAM, KREF, GPMT, TRTX, PDD, MRNA, EIS, ICVT, INDA, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, AAPL, AMZN, PINS, PCAR, JD, BLDR, EWZ, PWR, RSX, DRI, BMY, EA, GOOG, EWW, MSFT, CRNC, UNH, WMT, APPS, ROK, MPC, NRZ, WIX, AVTR, ALLY, PCTY, EVBG, DBX, EGHT, ATVI, ALB, BRK.B, CSX, BXMT, TPR, CMCSA, DVA, EXPO, INFY, MS, ON, RGEN, TGT, FITB, JYNT, HGV, NOK, RDVT, FOXA, XPEL, FVRR, SCU, AAP,
- Sold Out: ZEN, VAC, MCD, TRTN, QRVO, COOP, WST, ZYXI, UPLD, CYBR, IPHI, SEM, TNET, MODV, TER, ORCL, BIG, AYX, CHE, DPZ, FDS, FICO, QLYS, MTD, PG, SHW, MASI, PAYS, A, TTWO,
For the details of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 921,716 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 791,177 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,331,087 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 390,464 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $287.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $240.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $330.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 701.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 478,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 874.55%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $487.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 253,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 380,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 2809.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23.Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.
