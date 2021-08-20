Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Applied Materials Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells KLA Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Huntington, NY, based Investment company Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Pool Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells KLA Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Pinterest Inc, PACCAR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owns 382 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catalyst+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 921,716 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 791,177 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,331,087 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.94%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 390,464 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%
New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $287.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $240.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $180.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $330.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84. The stock is now traded at around $198.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 701.58%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $127.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 56,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $49.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 478,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 874.55%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $487.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 253,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 380,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 2809.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141.

Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider