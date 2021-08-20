Logo
ACG Wealth Buys American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ACG Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACG Wealth. As of 2021Q2, ACG Wealth owns 319 stocks with a total value of $788 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACG Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acg+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACG Wealth
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,911 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
  2. 3M Co (MMM) - 212,337 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,713 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,870 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  5. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 381,160 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
New Purchase: American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF (QGRO)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $70.25, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 232,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 287,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FAAR)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 251,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 213,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10 (ICOW)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 177,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW)

ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 212,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 747.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 74,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 548.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 103,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

ACG Wealth added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 408.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.

Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)

ACG Wealth sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACG Wealth. Also check out:

1. ACG Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACG Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACG Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACG Wealth keeps buying

