ACG Wealth Buys American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, FIRST TR EXCH VII, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

- New Purchases: QGRO, COWZ, FAAR, FCTR, ICOW, ECOW, CALF, QINT, JSML, PAMC, ABNB, FSK, GSEW, FTGC, JHMM, OVT, JSMD, DWMF, GSG, DJP, IDEV, XLI, BCI, FNCL, CEFS, UJUN, FCOM, AGOX, VTV, FIDU, NVEE, NXTG, DGII, PBA, HII, TD, MGK, MVIS, PBCT,
- Added Positions: JKH, LMBS, EEM, BIIB, ITA, VRP, VCR, VFH, CRM, XLE, VGT, JKL, VHT, VOX, DGX, FDX, XLU, VNQ, VIS, RDS.B, VIAC, C, TAP, NFLX, SCHW, SIRI, VDC, MDU, INTC, JKG, XLF, BMY, VMW, SFM, AMD, QCOM, CVS, SQ, PRU, PFE, VIVO, VMC, BRK.B, COF, CERN, COP, HIBB, INOV, IEFA, IWF, IWD, IYF, KMB, KMI, MRNA, VTI, ZVO, UNP, SNOW, SHOP, PLTR, NYCB, MA, IWM, HUBB, GPN, F, EQNR, ASUR, ARKG, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, DGRW, AAPL, SJNK, EES, IVW, VYM, VTIP, URI, EFG, VNLA, TOTL, IVV, USFR, IQLT, BA, IBB, TSLA, XLV, FEX, IJR, AOS, EZM, DOCU, FTEC, MSFT, ZM, ITOT, QUAL, PYPL, AMZN, XLY, EPS, DIS, GSIE, IJH, IYW, AFL, FXU, JPM, NVDA, XLK, DHS, ADBE, ALB, ALXN, FB, FDN, GPC, HD, EFAV, DVY, LOW, JPS, PEP, SYY, GOOGL, ANET, IEMG, JLL, NEE, MINT, DEM, BABA, GOOG, AMAT, CVX, KO, CRWD, DE, D, DUK, XOM, IDXX, IYH, JNJ, MRK, NKE, ORCC, PWR, SO, SDY, TGT, WMT, WRK, ABBV, MO, BX, CAT, COST, III, IBM, QQQ, SLV, IWS, IYM, EL, LLY, MU, NIO, PNC, PG, ROKU, XLP, GLD, SBUX, TMO, UPS, UNH, VLO, VUG, VIG, VZ, V, WFC, AMGN, ADP, BAC, CI, EPD, FIS, FXD, HON, IWO, IWP, IVE, IYJ, LMT, MDT, MELI, RTX, RY, SNY, XLB, SYK, SYNA, THO, TT, TFC, VGSH, WM,
- Sold Out: MKC, FSKR, FEM, FFC, FVD, UBSI, RP, IWN, CMI, ARKK, PINS, CMG, PLUG, GS, CADE, DAL, FTC, MMP, MBIO,
For the details of ACG Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acg+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACG Wealth
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,911 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
- 3M Co (MMM) - 212,337 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,713 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,870 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 381,160 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.21%
ACG Wealth initiated holding in American Century STOXX U.S.Quality Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $70.25, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 232,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 287,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FAAR)
ACG Wealth initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $28.83 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 251,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
ACG Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $34.91, with an estimated average price of $34.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 213,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10 (ICOW)
ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 10. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $32.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 177,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW)
ACG Wealth initiated holding in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.34 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 212,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 747.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 74,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 548.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 103,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 187,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 228.57%. The purchase prices were between $102.07 and $112.71, with an estimated average price of $107.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
ACG Wealth added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 408.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $26.21, with an estimated average price of $25.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 65,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19.Sold Out: (FSKR)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FEM)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $26.12 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie (FFC)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securitie. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $22.85.Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56.Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
ACG Wealth sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACG Wealth. Also check out:
1. ACG Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACG Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACG Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACG Wealth keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment