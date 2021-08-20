Naples Global Advisors, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Cedar Fair LP, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

New Purchases: SHYD, PFFD, REET, CTO, MLPX, ICSH, DFUS, IHAK, NFRA, IDNA, MLPA, SGC, HYG, HLI, VYM, CNQ, MQY, DGX, OLN, SPMD, VWOB, FNB,

Naples, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, sells Cedar Fair LP, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, Credit Suisse Group AG, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naples Global Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Naples Global Advisors, Llc owns 377 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,176 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,373 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 118,233 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 77,842 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 105,903 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.501400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 156,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 121,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.13.