Naples Global Advisors, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells Cedar Fair LP, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Naples, FL, based Investment company Naples Global Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Global REIT ETF, CTO Realty Growth Inc, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, sells Cedar Fair LP, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust, Credit Suisse Group AG, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Naples Global Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Naples Global Advisors, Llc owns 377 stocks with a total value of $718 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/naples+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,176 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,373 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 118,233 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 77,842 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 105,903 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $25.4, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.501400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 156,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 121,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 58,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $38.33 and $46.21, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 63.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 49.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 19,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Blackrock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $47.4.

Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc (APTS)

Naples Global Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $11.13, with an estimated average price of $10.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying

