Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Portland General Electric Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adobe Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Premier Inc, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Portland General Electric Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 155,684 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.9% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 110,513 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,779 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,453 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,062 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 33,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 41,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 15,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 119,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 302.01%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 86.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 65,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26.