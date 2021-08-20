Logo
Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adobe Inc, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Portland General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Adobe Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Premier Inc, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Portland General Electric Co, Lockheed Martin Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.. As of 2021Q2, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owns 96 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackhawk+capital+partners+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 155,684 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.9%
  2. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 110,513 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,779 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,453 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,062 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 33,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.28, with an estimated average price of $51.23. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $647.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 41,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Premier Inc (PINC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in Premier Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 48,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 15,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.69%. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $20.53, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 119,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 302.01%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Beyond Meat Inc by 86.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 65,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 66.56%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Portland General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.46, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. sold out a holding in LGI Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $149.31 and $183.36, with an estimated average price of $165.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.. Also check out:

1. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. keeps buying
