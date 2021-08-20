Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Logitech International SA, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Sells HDFC Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: LOGI, UBS, ALC, ACN, MDT, NXPI, TT, LIN, JCI, FERG, ESML, CHKP, CB, DB, CYBR, RACE, MIME, STLA, COIN, GRMN, PNR, QGEN, RCL, WFG, APTV, SHLS, SPOT, ACM, BG, ESTC, FUTU, NCLH, OCGN, ONTF, SPCE, WIX, AFRM, AMH, BMBL, CNHI, CRSP, ETN, ICSH, FROG, MRVL, MSEX, PAGS, PUBM, KRE, TRI, ADUS, AGL, FOLD, AON, ARCT, ASXC, ASML, AY, TEAM, AVB, BGNE, SAM, BRKR, CCCC, CZR, CLF, CROX, CVAC, LABU, EQR, FOXF, FDP, GP, HBI, HRI, HZNP, INFO, ERTH, PBJ, QUAL, SDG, IFRA, LEGN, LUMN, LYB, MARA, MRO, TAP, NNOX, NVCR, PLTK, TBF, RCII, RMO, STX, STNE, TEL, TD, RIG, PATH, RARE, QURE, X, UPST, VACC, WSM, ZY, AFYA, AMCR, UHAL, AFG, APEI, AMRS, ATRS, APA, ACGL, ARKQ, ARKF, AVIR, ATH, RILY, BMO, BHC, TECH, BKI, BLDE, BHR, BRO, CNQ, CASY, CBOE, CNP, CGAU, CENT, CF, CRL, CCEP, CDXS, CYRX, CUTR, DADA, DVA, FAS, SOXS, WFH, JNUG, DISH, NAPA, EDIT, ELAN, ENIA, ENTG, EQH, GAMR, EVR, FNCH, ECLN, FVRR, GATO, GDS, CHIQ, SOCL, EDOC, GXTG, GNOM, CHIK, DRIV, PAVE, SNSR, FINX, COPX, LIT, GMED, GRCL, EAF, HWM, IBN, INMD, SPHB, PGJ, PRFZ, PRF, PSJ, PJP, PWC, IVZ, EWL, IEMG, IVV, SHY, IJH, IOO, IWO, IJJ, IJR, EXI, ITB, STIP, IEFA, TFLO, EWU, JAZZ, KDP, KNX, LBTYA, LBTYK, SUBZ, LIVN, LYFT, MAC, MCS, MTLS, MLCO, MTH, NWG, NEO, NEWP, PEI, PNW, SPXU, PSQ, ROM, PAWZ, RHI, RPRX, EYES, XLY, MCRB, SBNY, SOHU, SPYG, SPYV, KBE, XHB, JNK, PHYS, STE, SUMO, TECK, TLGT, TXT, UGI, TIGR, MORT, VTI, VIG, WVE, WLTW, DXGE, YNDX,
- Added Positions: CMI, TSLA, BMY, PYPL, GOOG, MRNA, BIDU, CMCSA, UNP, ABT, KEYS, NVDA, ADBE, AWK, EL, MSFT, SNPS, NET, CRWD, DFS, MELI, DE, FB, MU, HASI, ITRI, TMO, VZ, ABNB, AMT, ANSS, BKNG, CSCO, EW, EA, EQIX, MCO, NKE, QCOM, LUV, SQ, TTEK, XYL, BDX, GTLS, CME, KO, DQ, ENPH, HUM, MA, PKI, PG, QS, SNAP, SEDG, TGT, TSCO, ZG, TXG, AQN, AYX, ADM, GOLD, BRK.B, CNI, CTXS, CGNX, CTSH, CL, CVS, DOCU, FSLY, IEX, ILMN, JKS, MAS, MRK, QRVO, RBC, ROP, AOS, SNOW, SPLK, TDOC, UBER, VRTX, WM, W, XLNX, ZBRA, ZM, ATVI, A, ALRM, MO, AXP, ARKG, ADP, BK, BAX, BX, BE, BFAM, CDNS, CTLT, CE, CNC, CDEV, CHD, STZ, DOW, FFIV, FTCH, FCX, HAL, HUBS, IDXX, INTC, IBM, IP, IBB, ICLN, KEY, KMB, KLAC, LRCX, LKQ, LITE, MAR, MCHP, MPWR, NCNO, NSC, OXY, OKTA, ON, OPEN, PCAR, PACB, PXD, POWI, TROW, PTC, PWR, RY, XLP, NOW, STN, NOVA, RUN, SIVB, TDY, TER, TTD, TCOM, UAL, OLED, UPWK, VALE, VLO, SMH, GDXJ, VIAC, WFC, WDC, XPEV, ZS, ONEM, QFIN, ABMD, WMS, AERI, AES, AFL, APD, AA, AMSC, PLAN, ANGI, FUV, AIZ, ATO, ACB, ADSK, AZO, AVLR, AGR, BTG, BKR, BLL, BLDP, BNS, BZUN, BILI, BIO, BCRX, BLFS, BMRN, BB, BLNK, BA, BWA, BF.A, CPB, CAH, KMX, CWST, CLLS, CERC, LNG, CHWY, CI, CINF, CNK, CFG, CAG, ED, COO, CPRT, CRSR, DRI, DNLI, XRAY, DKS, DISCA, DISCK, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DD, ELF, EMN, SOLO, EMR, ENR, ENS, EPAM, EFX, HACK, IPAY, FIVG, EVRG, EXAS, EXPE, FE, FSR, FMC, FTV, FRPT, FCEL, GOTU, IT, GPC, GKOS, SIL, URA, GOCO, GDRX, GGG, GWW, GPK, GH, HIG, HAS, HCA, HSY, HLT, HRL, JBHT, HBAN, INCY, IIPR, IPG, KBWB, TAN, RSP, IQV, EZU, EWY, PICK, SLV, FXI, IXJ, EFA, IGV, IWD, EMB, EFV, VLUE, J, YY, JNPR, KSU, KMI, KR, LH, LVS, LEA, LDOS, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LMT, RIDE, MTB, M, MGA, MPC, MKL, MMC, MLM, MASI, MCFT, MKC, MET, MKSI, MHK, MOH, MDLZ, MOS, MP, NTAP, NBIX, NEE, NICE, NTRS, NUE, OMCL, OCFT, OKE, OPRX, PKG, PH, PCG, PM, PLXS, PGR, PLD, SQQQ, BIB, QLYS, DGX, RJF, RF, RSG, SRPT, SDGR, SGEN, XLB, XLI, XLK, SIRI, SMAR, GLD, XOP, STAA, SWK, STT, STLD, SNDL, TRHC, TAL, TALO, TPR, TME, TTC, TRU, TRV, TRMB, TFC, TPTX, TSN, URI, U, VFC, MTN, VMI, ESPO, PPH, VTV, VGK, VLDR, VMC, WBA, WCN, WAT, WEC, WST, WRK, WHR, WKHS, WOR, XL, YUM, ZLAB, ZEN, ZYXI, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: HDB, TSM, JD, BBD, NTES, BABA, SONY, INFY, GSK, RDS.A, SPY, DEO, AMZN, PFE, TEVA, GOOGL, AAPL, BIIB, PEP, GM, JPM, WMT, AMAT, BAC, HPE, QQQ, JNJ, MMM, BLK, AVGO, DHR, ERIC, XOM, INGR, INTU, RTX, VIPS, T, CSIQ, CVX, APPS, ETSY, FSLR, FTNT, GIS, SOXX, LULU, MNST, SPGI, SHOP, SJM, UNH, AEIS, AKAM, AVY, BBY, BSX, CERN, CMG, C, COST, DAR, DTE, FDX, FBHS, GILD, ITW, ICE, IQ, LOW, MFC, MCD, MS, EDU, PRU, PEG, RCKT, CRM, SBUX, TTWO, UPS, VTRS, V, ZBH, ABBV, AMD, ALB, AEP, AIG, ANTM, APPN, ARKK, ARKW, ARW, BEAM, BYND, CELH, CHTR, CSX, DIS, DG, DKNG, DBX, DUK, DT, EIX, FEYE, F, FNV, GDDY, GS, HD, HON, IFF, EWJ, LQD, K, KHC, KRYS, LLY, LTHM, MKTX, MDB, NEM, NLOK, NVAX, OMC, ORCL, OSTK, PLTR, PANW, PTON, PSX, PDD, PINS, PLUG, PNC, TQQQ, RDFN, RNG, ROK, ROKU, ROST, SLB, SMG, SRE, SONO, SPSC, SYK, TXN, TJX, TMUS, TWLO, TWTR, USB, VRSK, VMW, WB, WPM, ZTS, ACHC, ACCD, AYI, AFIB, AAP, AGCO, AEM, ALXN, ALGN, LNT, ALL, ALLY, ALNY, AMED, AEE, AAL, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, PRNT, ARWR, ATHM, AVTR, BMI, BIGC, BILL, BOX, BR, BF.B, CHRW, CALM, CGC, COF, CCL, CARR, CVNA, CVE, CHGG, CLX, COP, GLW, CSGP, COUP, CRON, CCK, DHI, DDOG, ASHR, DELL, DAL, DM, DVN, DXCM, D, ENB, ENSG, EOG, WTRG, EVLO, ES, ROBO, EXPD, FICO, FARO, FAST, FNF, FIS, FITB, FRC, FISV, FOX, AJG, GD, GPN, HAIN, HEI.A, HES, HOLX, HPQ, H, INO, PODD, ISRG, CQQQ, PEJ, IPGP, IAU, EWT, TIP, TLT, IWM, HYG, ITA, IHI, INDY, MTUM, NEAR, ITUB, KKR, KWEB, LHX, TREE, LHCG, LI, LSXMK, LPSN, MTCH, MAT, MXIM, MCK, MED, MTOR, MTD, MGM, MSI, MSCI, NDAQ, NATI, NFLX, NWL, NIO, NIU, NOC, NTNX, NVR, ODFL, ORLY, OTIS, PAYX, PAYC, PETQ, BOND, MINT, POOL, PPG, PFG, PHM, PSTG, QDEL, REGN, RMD, SCHW, SE, SEM, XLE, XLC, SXT, SHW, FOUR, SWKS, WORK, SQM, SO, SDY, SAVE, STKL, SPWR, SYF, SYY, TMHC, TRP, TFX, TENB, THC, TLRY, TLRY, TW, TDG, TYL, ULTA, UAA, UHS, GDX, REMX, VEEV, VRSN, VRAY, VIR, VRM, WAB, WY, WMB, WDAY, WYNN, XEL, YETI, Z, ZUO,
- Sold Out: NOK, PFPT, MT, GE, XPO, SJW, CVLT, PTCT, GRT1, GWPH, FLXN, REGI, EXPI, DOYU, IAC, PLNT, TLRY, TLRY, TREX, PENN, UI, NUAN, BLUE, LECO, ARGX, PBR, SSO, PRLB, PD, MSTR, SWAV, IPO, RPM, ERUS, BWX, SPRO, TNDM, TELL, TRIP, BND, VAR, VOYA, DTD, DAO, EOSE, AMC, BSY, BERY, BAH, BEDU, CABO, COG, CDNA, CHE, CIG, CLDR, DEN, TMF, TNA, SPXL, MMS, XONE, FDS, GOGO, GRUB, HSKA, HEXO, NARI, IGC, INTZ, ACMR, KBH, KC, LMND, LYV,
For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,149,734 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,160,051 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.31%
- Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,743,832 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,275,672 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 20,120,082 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 4,743,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 20,120,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,370,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $332.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 293,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $205.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 275,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 467,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 371.39%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $231.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 253,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,493,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 118.74%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $382.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 357,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $68.64, with an estimated average price of $64.66.Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51.
