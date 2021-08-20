Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Logitech International SA, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Sells HDFC Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Logitech International SA, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, sells HDFC Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1130 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,149,734 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,160,051 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.31% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,743,832 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,275,672 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% UBS Group AG (UBS) - 20,120,082 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 4,743,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 20,120,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,370,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 293,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 275,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 467,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 371.39%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 253,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,493,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 118.74%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 357,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $68.64, with an estimated average price of $64.66.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51.