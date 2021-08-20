Logo
Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Logitech International SA, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Sells HDFC Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vontobel Holding Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Logitech International SA, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Accenture PLC, Medtronic PLC, sells HDFC Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, JD.com Inc, Bank Bradesco SA, NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Holding Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Vontobel Holding Ltd. owns 1130 stocks with a total value of $11.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+holding+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel Holding Ltd.
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,149,734 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.32%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 6,160,051 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.31%
  3. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 4,743,832 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,275,672 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
  5. UBS Group AG (UBS) - 20,120,082 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 4,743,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 20,120,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,370,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $332.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 293,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $205.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 275,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $129.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 467,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 371.39%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $231.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 253,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 58.04%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 139,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 47.39%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,493,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 118.74%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $382.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 128,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 70.72%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $223.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 357,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $61.08 and $68.64, with an estimated average price of $64.66.

Sold Out: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. sold out a holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel Holding Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel Holding Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel Holding Ltd. keeps buying
