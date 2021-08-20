Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, William Penn Bancorporation, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

- New Purchases: PFE, WMPN, PATI, CGAU, EQX, TPHS, TAYD, VWTR, MRNA,
- Added Positions: KL, SMHI, TRC, ENG, OR, EML, SAND, HTBI,
- Reduced Positions: EBC, EBMT, GDX, GLD, WMT, CEF, MUX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,152 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 534,810 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 539,635 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 158,140 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 104,230 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 158,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 159,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 124,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centerra Gold Inc (CGAU)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 102,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinox Gold Corp (EQX)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 239.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 129,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Seacor Marine Holdings Inc by 76.81%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 961,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.
