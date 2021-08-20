Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, William Penn Bancorporation, Sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

New Purchases: PFE, WMPN, PATI, CGAU, EQX, TPHS, TAYD, VWTR, MRNA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, William Penn Bancorporation, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc, sells Eastern Bankshares Inc, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 56,152 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 534,810 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 539,635 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 158,140 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 104,230 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 158,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 159,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.53 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 124,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Centerra Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 102,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Equinox Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.91 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.75 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.97. The stock is now traded at around $2.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 238,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 239.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 129,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Seacor Marine Holdings Inc by 76.81%. The purchase prices were between $3.43 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.44. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 961,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 93.16%. The purchase prices were between $14.8 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.