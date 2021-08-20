Logo
Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, Chemed Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Formidable Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, Chemed Corp, Nano One Materials Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Formidable Asset Management, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Formidable Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formidable+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Formidable Asset Management, LLC
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 27,424 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,785 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.37%
  3. Chemed Corp (CHE) - 25 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.95%
  4. Formidable ETF (FORH) - 17 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 45,319 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.94%
New Purchase: Formidable ETF (FORH)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Formidable ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flux Power Holdings Inc (FLUX)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.643600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 97,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 48,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 494.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 981.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 142.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 111.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Sold Out: John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $44.45, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of Formidable Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Formidable Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Formidable Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Formidable Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Formidable Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

