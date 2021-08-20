Formidable Asset Management, LLC Buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Sells Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, Chemed Corp

New Purchases: FORH, FLUX, ADME, PLD, CXM, WMB, BIP, SVAC, ALTU, WKHS, IAC, AY, GOGL, AEE, IRMD, LMT, RYJ, DIA, HRC, REET, MMNFF,

FORH, FLUX, ADME, PLD, CXM, WMB, BIP, SVAC, ALTU, WKHS, IAC, AY, GOGL, AEE, IRMD, LMT, RYJ, DIA, HRC, REET, MMNFF, Added Positions: HDV, NEAR, GNW, MAXR, DEO, AMT,

HDV, NEAR, GNW, MAXR, DEO, AMT, Reduced Positions: PG, AAPL, CHE, NNOMF, EXG, FB, MSFT, VYM, EVT, LAC, BAC, AVK, SHAK, NKE, INTC, NCMI, SYBT, PYPL, TECH, TSCO, WSM, ACTG, NVDA, SCHP, SPY, AMZN, SBUX, ETO, RIDE, SPDW, MO, QCOM, BA, SPEM, PETS, IVV, BRK.B, CHD, XOM, LVS, HD, PFE, GOOG, MUX, PEP, DIS, GDX, ROST, QLYS, ATR, GIS, GWW, WLTW, CVX, FDS, GD, KNX, SAFM, BABA, JKHY, SYY, DIAX, VZ, TSLA, MA, GOOGL, FARM, MRK, JPM, RBCAA, EMR, NFLX, SMG, ABT, HRL, USB, SSTI, VOO, ADBE, DCI, GPC, KSU, VFC, QUAL, JNJ, MSM, PNC, TGT, MMM, CVS, CINF, SWKS, ABBV, QQQ, HON, ITRI, EFA, T, FITB, LOW, BKNG, HZNP, BCSF, DGRO, ARCC, KO, MCD, APTV, BDX, BLK, CTAS, ERIC, NEE, ORCL, AMGN, BMY, CSCO, HSY, ETG, ETY, DUK, GS, ROK, RTX, GLDM, IWM, FIS, LH, TJX, EDD, V, VIAC, UPS, AMAT, FL, UNH, ACN, WFC, GILD, IBM, LIN, UNP, VNE, CSX, DD, NVS, WMT, IJR, COST, MDLZ, MS, CRM, TRV, DOW, PSP, TFC, STZ, NOK, AVGO, CARR, AOR, ATVI, KMB, GGN,

PG, AAPL, CHE, NNOMF, EXG, FB, MSFT, VYM, EVT, LAC, BAC, AVK, SHAK, NKE, INTC, NCMI, SYBT, PYPL, TECH, TSCO, WSM, ACTG, NVDA, SCHP, SPY, AMZN, SBUX, ETO, RIDE, SPDW, MO, QCOM, BA, SPEM, PETS, IVV, BRK.B, CHD, XOM, LVS, HD, PFE, GOOG, MUX, PEP, DIS, GDX, ROST, QLYS, ATR, GIS, GWW, WLTW, CVX, FDS, GD, KNX, SAFM, BABA, JKHY, SYY, DIAX, VZ, TSLA, MA, GOOGL, FARM, MRK, JPM, RBCAA, EMR, NFLX, SMG, ABT, HRL, USB, SSTI, VOO, ADBE, DCI, GPC, KSU, VFC, QUAL, JNJ, MSM, PNC, TGT, MMM, CVS, CINF, SWKS, ABBV, QQQ, HON, ITRI, EFA, T, FITB, LOW, BKNG, HZNP, BCSF, DGRO, ARCC, KO, MCD, APTV, BDX, BLK, CTAS, ERIC, NEE, ORCL, AMGN, BMY, CSCO, HSY, ETG, ETY, DUK, GS, ROK, RTX, GLDM, IWM, FIS, LH, TJX, EDD, V, VIAC, UPS, AMAT, FL, UNH, ACN, WFC, GILD, IBM, LIN, UNP, VNE, CSX, DD, NVS, WMT, IJR, COST, MDLZ, MS, CRM, TRV, DOW, PSP, TFC, STZ, NOK, AVGO, CARR, AOR, ATVI, KMB, GGN, Sold Out: JPST, BTO, GE, GBTC, CUB, CRON, RSP, DDD, PM, NSC, QQQX, GRX, ETJ, GRWG, FV, ENB, GLD, AMD, MU, VFF, GTBIF, FDL, FTCS, IVW, BAX, LLY, FEI, XAR, XLF, JBLU, EOS, ZG, COMM, LYFT, IWF, VTV, SCCO, SF, BGCP, CLDR, KBE, KRE, QQEW, VEA, VT, AFG, ADP, HRB, ICE, TER, VLO, AMBA, EMB, FNI, BIDU, SJM, NWL, SA, SO, SSYS, RVT, TCEHY, STK, BEEM, ARCT, W, SEDG, SPCE, EEM, FVD, IEFA, QLD, VWO, CBRL, F, MDT, NEM, PRGO, TMO, WSSH, OGI, SPOT, DOCU, CTVA, FAS, FEZ, IWD, IWR, IWS, QTEC, TIP, AXTI, JQC, BFK, PBR, UUUU, AMC, NNDM, OPK, AQB, FNMA, SPRWF, NMVA, SHMP, YS6P, SENS, NVX, HMGN, CBWTF, QCAAF, 01523,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Formidable ETF, Flux Power Holdings Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, sells Procter & Gamble Co, Apple Inc, Chemed Corp, Nano One Materials Corp, Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Formidable Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Formidable Asset Management, LLC owns 195 stocks with a total value of $403 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Formidable Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formidable+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 27,424 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,785 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.37% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 25 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.95% Formidable ETF (FORH) - 17 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 45,319 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 96.94%

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Formidable ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Flux Power Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.69 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 9 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.43 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.643600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 97,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sprinklr Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.6 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $20.92. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.07%. The purchase prices were between $94.1 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $96.49. The stock is now traded at around $97.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 48,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 494.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Genworth Financial Inc by 981.37%. The purchase prices were between $3.32 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.98. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 179,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc by 142.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $27.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Diageo PLC by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $191.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 111.51%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $44.45, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cronos Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.16 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.32.