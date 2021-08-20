Surevest, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, W.P. Carey Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: SMMD, WPC, TGT, OHI, VV, VWO, NMZ, PDP, XOM, VBR,

SMMD, WPC, TGT, OHI, VV, VWO, NMZ, PDP, XOM, VBR, Added Positions: ACWX, ILPT, ZM, PYPL, CGC, BABA, GS, NOW, CRM, FTCH, AMZN, AAPL, PANW, GOOG, STAG, FB, SWK, JPM, LMT, PAA, ET, CLX, KMB, BND, VEA, JNJ, MMP, K, VOO, VZ, EPD, MAS, ED, GIS, IGSB, SCHO, PEP, IGIB, BRK.B, CARR,

ACWX, ILPT, ZM, PYPL, CGC, BABA, GS, NOW, CRM, FTCH, AMZN, AAPL, PANW, GOOG, STAG, FB, SWK, JPM, LMT, PAA, ET, CLX, KMB, BND, VEA, JNJ, MMP, K, VOO, VZ, EPD, MAS, ED, GIS, IGSB, SCHO, PEP, IGIB, BRK.B, CARR, Reduced Positions: MNR, UPS, AFL, EMR, AIZ, GPC, PII, WM, CMI, KO, GD, ITW, TRV, RTX, BMY, OTIS, UNP, CRWD, NKE, MDT, MMM, APD, DIS, NOC, SHW, V,

MNR, UPS, AFL, EMR, AIZ, GPC, PII, WM, CMI, KO, GD, ITW, TRV, RTX, BMY, OTIS, UNP, CRWD, NKE, MDT, MMM, APD, DIS, NOC, SHW, V, Sold Out: T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, W.P. Carey Inc, Target Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Surevest, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Surevest, LLC owns 99 stocks with a total value of $384 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 351,492 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.01% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 189,181 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,856 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) - 150,191 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,272 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.56%

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.04 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $64.91. The stock is now traded at around $63.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 150,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 61,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 16,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 66,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $207.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 40.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 351,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 96.73%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $25.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $272.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 138,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Surevest, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.