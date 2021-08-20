Jabodon Pt Co Buys Guidewire Software Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Citigroup Inc, Microsoft Corp

Added Positions: GWRE, TMUS, V, BABA, MU, PCG, FB,

GWRE, TMUS, V, BABA, MU, PCG, FB, Reduced Positions: CNC, GOOG, AMZN, VTRS,

CNC, GOOG, AMZN, VTRS, Sold Out: LSPD, C, MSFT, WWE, POST, TOL, CNNE, ASH, RHP, BSX,

Reno, NV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Guidewire Software Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, sells Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Citigroup Inc, Microsoft Corp, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Post Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jabodon Pt Co. As of 2021Q2, Jabodon Pt Co owns 11 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JABODON PT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jabodon+pt+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,557 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 130,495 shares, 15.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.93% Centene Corp (CNC) - 197,727 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.49% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 96,013 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.50% Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 910,632 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 147.93%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 130,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 164.50%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 96,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 241.03%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $231.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 48,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 88.12%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 9,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 70.88%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 26,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 76.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 205,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $52.69 and $64.88, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in Post Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $105.72 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $112.53.

Jabodon Pt Co sold out a holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The sale prices were between $56.4 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.93.