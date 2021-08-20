Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys I-MAB, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

For the details of Zeal Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeal+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Zeal Asset Management Ltd
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,135,367 shares, 45.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66%
- HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM) - 2,339,885 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19%
- I-MAB (IMAB) - 987,851 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 2,915,631 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 830.04%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 348,963 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.03%
Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.08%. The holding were 987,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 93,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 830.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 2,915,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 118.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 348,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Zeal Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Zeal Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Zeal Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment