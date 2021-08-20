Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys I-MAB, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, KE Holdings Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: IMAB, JKS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys I-MAB, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, KE Holdings Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, sells Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeal Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Zeal Asset Management Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,135,367 shares, 45.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.66% HUTCHMED (China) Ltd (HCM) - 2,339,885 shares, 21.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.19% I-MAB (IMAB) - 987,851 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. New Position New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 2,915,631 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 830.04% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 348,963 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.03%

Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $47.86 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.08%. The holding were 987,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeal Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $30.26 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 93,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 830.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 2,915,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeal Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 118.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 348,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.