Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Global REIT ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Zoetis Inc, Progressive Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, AT&T Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Zoetis Inc, Progressive Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waldron Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Waldron Private Wealth LLC owns 348 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waldron Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waldron+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 651,593 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 837,555 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 861,493 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 300,163 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 579,139 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 297,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.12 and $104.38, with an estimated average price of $98.01. The stock is now traded at around $97.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 49,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 303,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $210.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 284.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 243,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 300.52%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 175,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 99.63%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $70.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 189,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 387.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 280,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 65.43%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 52,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 117.42%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Waldron Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.