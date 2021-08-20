Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Europe ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, , Salesforce.com Inc

New Purchases: PICB, SPMB, AMLP, FERG, TLH, POOL, ZM, ROKU, TDY, TWLO, DFS, AVB, SCCO, WPP, IOVA, GMAB, VER, TTD, GWX, VT, ESS, CPT, CNQ, CSL, DXC, DVA, DXCM, EOG, EQR, SBNY, EXPD, EXR, FDS, INFO, J, KR, MRVL, NTAP, AEVA, VIV,

PICB, SPMB, AMLP, FERG, TLH, POOL, ZM, ROKU, TDY, TWLO, DFS, AVB, SCCO, WPP, IOVA, GMAB, VER, TTD, GWX, VT, ESS, CPT, CNQ, CSL, DXC, DVA, DXCM, EOG, EQR, SBNY, EXPD, EXR, FDS, INFO, J, KR, MRVL, NTAP, AEVA, VIV, Added Positions: IEV, EEM, VGLT, EPP, BWZ, JNK, EEMS, EMB, SCZ, VBR, GLD, VGK, EMLC, PGX, EWC, VCIT, IBND, IGOV, VOE, SNAP, IEI, VCSH, VNQ, BWX, EWX, VMBS, ADBE, XOM, IEF, KSA, VTI, VALE, HBAN, IBM, PGR, WMB, BUD, AGZ, EWT, EWY, INDA, LEMB, SHY, VOT, ABB, PLD, AFL, ARE, ALGN, MO, ADI, ANSS, AON, ADM, BCE, BBD, ITUB, BMO, BNS, BAX, VIAC, CVS, CM, CNI, CP, CE, CVX, CHT, CL, ABEV, COP, ED, CPRT, DHI, DD, DRE, EW, EA, ENB, EFX, EQIX, ERIC, EL, RE, EXC, FAST, GPS, GD, GILD, HSBC, IEX, JCI, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LII, MFC, MRO, SPGI, MCHP, MBT, NVR, NDAQ, NKE, NMR, NDSN, ORLY, PPG, PH, PBR, LIN, O, ROST, RY, SMG, STX, SRE, SWKS, SO, SWK, STT, EQNR, SNPS, TROW, TEF, TRI, TD, TRP, UBS, USB, VTR, WRB, ANTM, XEL, XLNX, ZBRA, ZBH, TDG, MFG, TEL, LULU, AGNC, EC, BSBR, VRSK, PSX, CDW, TWTR, NVTA, SHOP, YUMC, SPOT, PDD, DOW, OTIS, BND, VGSH,

VTV, CRM, MGV, TSLA, DIS, AAPL, NFLX, VZ, DOCU, BRK.B, GOOGL, FB, GOOG, AMZN, HON, JPM, JNJ, ORCL, PEP, MBB, MGK, MMM, ASML, T, AMD, AXP, AMT, AME, AMGN, ADSK, BHP, CDNS, CNC, FIS, CI, CSCO, CMCSA, DPZ, LLY, NEE, FISV, IT, MNST, HD, IDXX, INTC, ICE, KLAC, MDT, MRK, NVDA, NVS, PCAR, PFE, PG, QCOM, RIO, TSM, UNH, VFC, WMT, AVGO, LBRDK, PYPL, NTLA, IEMG, USIG, CB, ACN, ATVI, AEG, A, APD, ALB, AEP, APH, AZO, ADP, AVY, BBVA, SAN, BK, BCS, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BSX, BAM, BRO, CSX, COF, CAT, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CME, CINF, CTAS, KO, CTSH, COO, CCI, DEO, DLR, D, DUK, ETN, ECL, EMR, F, FCX, GRMN, GIS, GSK, GPN, LHX, HMC, HUM, ITW, ILMN, IP, ISRG, MDLZ, LH, LYG, LMT, MGM, MAR, MLM, MXIM, MKC, MCD, MET, MTD, MU, MUFG, MCO, MS, MSI, NGG, NTES, NEM, NOK, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVO, NUE, OKE, PNC, PHG, BKNG, PEG, PWR, RJF, RELX, REGN, RF, RMD, ROK, ROP, RDS.A, SAP, SBAC, STM, SNY, SPG, SIRI, SNN, SNA, SONY, LUV, TRV, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TJX, TGT, TFX, TER, TTE, TM, UL, UNP, UPS, RTX, VLO, VRTX, VOD, WAT, WST, WBK, WY, CMG, SMFG, RDS.B, BBL, TMUS, AWK, MSCI, NWG, V, TAK, CHTR, LYB, NXPI, FLT, KMI, HCA, BBDO, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, ALLE, HLT, JD, CABO, TDOC, KHC, Z, HPE, SQ, DELL, ALC, AMCR, CARR, AGG, FXY, MGC, PIN, TLT, VB, VBK, VEA, VGIT, Sold Out: MBG, NTNX, VIPS, GE, CHD, ABC, BG, NGM, BIDU, RNG, BLL, PTC, MKTX, LVS, HAS, AES, FLIR, DLTR, CAG, CLX, CTXS, CSLT,

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Europe ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, , Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC owns 532 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,400 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 839,660 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,076,073 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 331,300 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,992 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.009600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 245,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 190,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 134,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 137.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 228,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 261,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 164,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 97,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 196,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 124,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.