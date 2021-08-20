Logo
Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC Buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Europe ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, , Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Europe ETF, SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, , Salesforce.com Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC owns 532 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/checchi+capital+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,400 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV) - 839,660 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX) - 1,076,073 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 331,300 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,992 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
New Purchase: Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.009600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 245,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 190,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.29 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 134,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $139.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $336.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Europe ETF by 137.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $55.2, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 228,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 261,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.58%. The purchase prices were between $82.14 and $88.16, with an estimated average price of $84.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 164,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 148.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 97,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T (BWZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International T by 84.79%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 196,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 124,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.05 and $89.89, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Checchi Capital Advisers, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider