Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, General Electric Co

New Purchases: COMT, WFCPL.PFD, DOCU, IR, AWK, WCN, CRBN, EUSB, BNTX, SUSB, XSOE, ETB, ESML, LMAT, BGS, F, USXF, HAIN, MTG, IRM, DEO, DMXF, FLOT, WELL, HELE, PRG, ALL, FELE, SH, USIG, VWO, AAP, IWV, IWM, NKE, FSK, K, SYK,

COMT, WFCPL.PFD, DOCU, IR, AWK, WCN, CRBN, EUSB, BNTX, SUSB, XSOE, ETB, ESML, LMAT, BGS, F, USXF, HAIN, MTG, IRM, DEO, DMXF, FLOT, WELL, HELE, PRG, ALL, FELE, SH, USIG, VWO, AAP, IWV, IWM, NKE, FSK, K, SYK, Added Positions: ICE, WMT, KMB, XLK, EFV, VLUE, NEAR, LQD, VZ, ILMN, GLD, JPM, DOW, IJR, ABBV, IVV, D, NAC, INTU, C, CVX, JNJ, PYPL, BHP, GILD, ROCK, VIG, QCOM, EFG, PFE, AX, MRK, LMT, JPST, BMY, BRK.B, BCSF, SPY, NEP, VCIT, JRI, AMD, NEM, MMM, DHR, BEP, ESGD, FCFS, SPOT, SIZE, CSWI, JAZZ, PSLV, KL, PFF, NKX, MPW, MRTN, MANT, LHCG, HD, VPU, VYM, SPSM, PLUS, EXG, CMI, APOG, VNQ, PRGS, VFF, KOR, KOR, UPS, HTA, QLYS, TSM, ROP, TLRY, TLRY, MRCY, TTD, IIPR, FOCS, PBH, UNH, AOR, FIZZ,

ICE, WMT, KMB, XLK, EFV, VLUE, NEAR, LQD, VZ, ILMN, GLD, JPM, DOW, IJR, ABBV, IVV, D, NAC, INTU, C, CVX, JNJ, PYPL, BHP, GILD, ROCK, VIG, QCOM, EFG, PFE, AX, MRK, LMT, JPST, BMY, BRK.B, BCSF, SPY, NEP, VCIT, JRI, AMD, NEM, MMM, DHR, BEP, ESGD, FCFS, SPOT, SIZE, CSWI, JAZZ, PSLV, KL, PFF, NKX, MPW, MRTN, MANT, LHCG, HD, VPU, VYM, SPSM, PLUS, EXG, CMI, APOG, VNQ, PRGS, VFF, KOR, KOR, UPS, HTA, QLYS, TSM, ROP, TLRY, TLRY, MRCY, TTD, IIPR, FOCS, PBH, UNH, AOR, FIZZ, Reduced Positions: CLX, ORCL, DLR, TGT, KMI, BIL, QUAL, USMV, MTUM, IGSB, GOVT, AAPL, STLD, AMZN, STZ, COST, MBB, DSI, HLI, GLDG, SHY, BABA, FB, ABT, EEM, MO, ABC, TLT, DG, IGIB, O, SHOP, SPTL, EMB, BAC, CVS, SBUX, ADBE, IBM, LITE, CFG, INTC, IEFA, CHGG, FIVE, LRCX, TIP, WM, VOO, USB, QQQ, FITB, SCHA, SLV, T, VTI, PRF, AXL, AWR, BK, ZM, GOOG, ITCI, WPM, CQP, DIS, WBA, SO,

CLX, ORCL, DLR, TGT, KMI, BIL, QUAL, USMV, MTUM, IGSB, GOVT, AAPL, STLD, AMZN, STZ, COST, MBB, DSI, HLI, GLDG, SHY, BABA, FB, ABT, EEM, MO, ABC, TLT, DG, IGIB, O, SHOP, SPTL, EMB, BAC, CVS, SBUX, ADBE, IBM, LITE, CFG, INTC, IEFA, CHGG, FIVE, LRCX, TIP, WM, VOO, USB, QQQ, FITB, SCHA, SLV, T, VTI, PRF, AXL, AWR, BK, ZM, GOOG, ITCI, WPM, CQP, DIS, WBA, SO, Sold Out: MMC, GE, CTSH, IAU, WEC, GWPH, SUSC, CPNG, CARR, SLP, GDOT, ENV, SP, DRTT, IHI, LOPE, SWBI, CGC, M44, RSP, TREC, TRST, TNXP,

El Dorado Hills, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+hulzen+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 294,904 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 226,719 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,181 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 126,670 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.78% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 110,011 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 148,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06. The stock is now traded at around $1487.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $184.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 642.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 121,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1744.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 62,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 126,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 90,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 232,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.