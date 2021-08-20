Logo
Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
El Dorado Hills, CA, based Investment company Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Walmart Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Clorox Co, Marsh & McLennan Inc, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC owns 271 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/van+hulzen+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 294,904 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 226,719 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 31,181 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 126,670 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.78%
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 110,011 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77%
New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 148,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06. The stock is now traded at around $1487.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $286.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 31,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $184.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 642.69%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 121,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1744.12%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 62,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 57.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 126,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $155.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 90,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 232,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $50.12, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 84,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Van Hulzen Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
