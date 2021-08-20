Logo
Kinder Morgan Closes Kinetrex Energy Acquisition

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today closed on its previously announced acquisition of Kinetrex Energy. The $310 million acquisition includes two small-scale, domestic LNG production and fueling facilities, a 50% interest in a landfill-based renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Indiana, and signed commercial agreements for three additional RNG facilities with construction to begin shortly. Kinetrex is the leading supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the Midwest and a rapidly growing player in producing and supplying RNG under long-term contracts to transportation service providers. The company will continue operations as Kinetrex Energy, a Kinder Morgan company.

“We are very pleased to be adding Kinetrex Energy’s business to the full suite of energy solutions and services that Kinder Morgan has to offer customers,” said Energy Transition Ventures President Jesse Arenivas. “We’re confident that additional RNG opportunities will continue to emerge in the near term and deliver attractive returns to our shareholders.”

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 144 terminals and 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words “expects,” “believes,” anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the transaction; the prospects for RNG; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; and the anticipated timing and benefits of Kinetrex’s planned development projects to KMI’s business and stockholders. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMI’s operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include changes in the supply of and demand for renewable natural gas; the timing, cost, and success of expansion projects; commodity prices, particularly the prices for Renewable Identification Numbers under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Renewable Fuel Standard Program; counterparty financial risk; the timing and success of business development efforts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in KMI’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020 (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMI’s website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210820005334r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005334/en/

