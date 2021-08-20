Logo
Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Second Pour With a Substantial Increase From Production at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHOENIX, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tombstone Exploration Corporation ( TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company the second pour from production.

Production of 262.59 oz of Dore was stripped from the Bonanza’s activated carbon by Metals Research and sent to Metalor USA Refining Corp. for final disposition. This is more than a 300% increase from the 83.7 oz of Dore from the first pour announced on July 13, 2021. Reaching another milestone event with the changes that we continue to make on the Bonanza Leach System, we improve production as the project moves forward.

The leaching commenced at the Bonanza Harquahala Mine on June 3, 2021, when pH levels increased to allow for safe sustained leaching. Approximately 35,000 tons of rock have been placed on the leach pad with the entire area under leach. Carbon has been placed in all four carbon columns and is collecting gold & silver from solution. As we continue to increase the production of gold, the Bonanza Mining Company will continue to stack and load the pad with an additional 465,000 tons of Crushed Rock.

Alan Brown, TMBXF President & CEO, commented, “We are excited and expect the numbers to continue to increase. The personnel at the mine continue to seek ways to improve production and identify better options for leaching and ultimately create more enhanced leaching characteristics. The price of gold remains stable and strong at the price $1,780/oz.”

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward.The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane & the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap, with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization, generating Arizona’s biggest, richest gold deposits.

About Tombstone Exploration Corporation

Tombstone Exploration Corporation is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Tombstone Exploration Corporation
Alan M. Brown, President & CEO
Phone: 480-588-8920
[email protected] www.tombstonemining.com
Twitter: @Tombstonecorp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10e1ab8a-e441-40e6-b088-0b030c8b7d2b

