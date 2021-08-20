Ken Heebner's CGM Mutual Fund 2nd-Quarter Commentary

To Our Shareholders:

CGM Mutual Fund increased 3.5% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to a return of 8.6% for the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500 Index) and 2.0% for the ICE BofAML U.S. Corporate, Government and Mortgage Index*. For the first six months of the year, CGM Mutual Fund returned 22.8%, the S&P 500 Index returned 15.3%

and the ICE BofAML U.S. Corporate, Government and Mortgage Index returned -1.7%.

Stocks surged at the start of the second quarter of the year with the S&P 500 Index closing above 4,000 for the first time on April 1. The U.S. economic rebound from the pandemic shutdown accelerated as vaccination rates increased in much of the country and additional government stimulus payments reached American pockets. The Commerce Department reported that household income surged 21.1% in March, the largest monthly expansion on record. Increased income helped fuel a 4.2% jump in consumer spending and a 9.8% leap in retail sales for March. Despite global production delays and supply chain bottlenecks, manufacturing demand continued to grow with durable goods orders rising by 0.5% in March. The Federal Reserve also reported a solid 2.7% increase in industrial production in March and the Institute for Supply Management’s Purchasing Managers Index for U.S. factories reflected healthy expansion across all major industries. While the technology sector wobbled on fears of inflation, the broad market continued to reach record highs. Stocks reacted favorably in late April when the Commerce Department reported that first quarter GDP increased 6.4%, returning the overall economy close to its size in late 2019, before the pandemic struck.

In early May, the market pulled back when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initially indicated the Fed may need to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check but recovered when she clarified her comments and reiterated the Fed’s position that the current inflationary environment will be temporary. However, the market continued to react to harbingers of rising inflation, including shipping disruptions, expanding consumer demand and labor shortages. Soaring commodity prices are additional precursors to inflation and copper hit a record high for the first time in ten years. Inflation fears and the threat of rising rates depressed technology stocks which briefly pressured other major sectors of the market. However, bank stocks recovered quickly as their earnings normally benefit from inflation and

higher interest rates. Rising consumer prices also weighed stocks down though Commerce Department news that orders for core capital goods jumped 2.3% in April and an encouraging weekly Labor Department jobs report calmed the markets enough to close the month slightly higher.

In early June, the Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index surged 5% in May from the previous year, its largest increase in almost 13 years. This, following a 4.2% increase in the CPI in April provided more evidence of an upward inflationary trend. Stocks continued to climb when the Labor Department reported a drop in the May

unemployment rate to 5.8% as employment expanded by 559,000. The market retreated when the Fed suggested interest rates may need to rise sooner than it initially forecast in order to keep the economy from overheating, possibly from near zero to about 0.6% by late 2023. The Fed also discussed scaling back its bond buying program but clarified it did not plan to curtail quantitative easing until it sees sustained 2.0% inflation and further strength in

employment numbers. Labor force recovery slowed but continued to improve through the second quarter and reports of weekly jobless claims in June remained down significantly from the beginning of the year. Much of the recent employment growth has occurred in the service sector as the economy continues to reopen. The employment data released was strong enough to boost both growth and value stocks and push the S&P 500 Index to close the quarter at yet another record high.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond was 1.7% at the beginning of the second quarter and declined slightly to close the quarter at 1.5%. The yield stayed within a small range throughout the quarter and ultimately dropped in response to the possibilities of reduced government spending and the Fed’s tightening of its monetary policy. The S&P 500 was priced at 31.0 times the trailing twelvemonth earnings at the end of the quarter. While the

broad market continues to remain extremely expensive, we are encouraged by opportunities in companies with low to moderate valuations and solid fundamentals.

On June 30, 2021, CGM Mutual Fund was 26.8% invested in short-term U.S Treasury Notes. The three largest industry positions in the equity portion of the portfolio were in retail, commercial banks, and oil – independent production. The Fund’s three largest equity holdings were The Buckle, Inc. ( BKE, Financial) (retail), OneMain Holdings, Inc. ( OMF, Financial) (financial services –miscellaneous) and Signet Jewelers Limited ( SIG, Financial) (retail).

David C. Fietze

President

July 2, 2021

*The index data referenced herein is the property of ICE Data Indices, LLC, its affiliates (“ICE Data”) and/or its Third Party Suppliers and has been licensed for use by Capital Growth Management Limited Partnership. ICE Data and its Third Party Suppliers accept no liability in connection with its use. See prospectus for a full copy of the Disclaimer.