Workiva Inc (WK) President & CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg Sold $4.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Workiva Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Martin J. Vanderploeg (insider trades) sold 35,000 shares of WK on 08/19/2021 at an average price of $134.53 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.
