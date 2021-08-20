Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, CarGurus Inc, Vimeo Inc, Sells Match Group Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Synnex Corp

New Purchases: VRTX, CARG, VMEO, HBAN, T, AMZN, PAYX, HDV, VB,

Novi, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, CarGurus Inc, Vimeo Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Match Group Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Synnex Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Provident Investment Management, Inc. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 280,967 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,841 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 345,241 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 88,726 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 132,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 176,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 992,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 426,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $44.12, with an estimated average price of $37.86.