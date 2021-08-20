Provident Investment Management, Inc. Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, CarGurus Inc, Vimeo Inc, Sells Match Group Inc, TCF Financial Corp, Synnex Corp

- New Purchases: VRTX, CARG, VMEO, HBAN, T, AMZN, PAYX, HDV, VB,
- Added Positions: MGM, LBRDK, DHI, UNH, QUAL, AAPL, ESS, BRK.B, PM, SUB,
- Reduced Positions: ALGN, MTCH, SNX, GILD, CMCSA, ABT, XOM, FDS, CCO,
- Sold Out: TCF, WWW,
For the details of Provident Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Provident Investment Management, Inc.
- Visa Inc (V) - 280,967 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,841 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 345,241 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 88,726 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 132,250 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 176,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $26.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 992,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 426,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW)
Provident Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc. The sale prices were between $32.98 and $44.12, with an estimated average price of $37.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Provident Investment Management, Inc..
