Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Novartis AG, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. As of 2021Q2, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,862 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 67,636 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 161,929 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,534 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 26,835 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 27,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 36,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 78,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.