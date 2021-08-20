Logo
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Novartis AG, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. As of 2021Q2, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+capital+bancshares+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 69,862 shares, 19.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 67,636 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 161,929 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,534 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 26,835 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $136.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 27,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $67.42 and $84.76, with an estimated average price of $77.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 110.95%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $149.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 36,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 78,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.



