Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Novartis AG, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Novartis AG, sells General Electric Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Strum & Towne Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Van Strum & Towne Inc. owns 93 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,197 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,230 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 58,036 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 16,357 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,874 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.