Van Strum & Towne Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Novartis AG, Sells General Electric Co, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

- New Purchases: SCHV, NVS,
- Added Positions: SCHX, VZ, NTR, VTI, TMO, CVX, WMT, BAX, BRK.B, KMB, MRK, CMCSA,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MSFT, SIVB, ADP, AMGN, JNJ, ECL, GOOGL, PEP, PG, VWO, JPM, OMC, XLE, HPQ, GILD, COF, SRCL, VYM,
- Sold Out: GE, IWF, SPLV, KO,
These are the top 5 holdings of VAN STRUM & TOWNE INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,197 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 37,230 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 58,036 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
- SVB Financial Group (SIVB) - 16,357 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,874 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Novartis AG (NVS)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Van Strum & Towne Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.
