Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

- New Purchases: BBH, ILMN, AFL, GS, LH, WBA, RSP,
- Added Positions: BND, SPOT, VZ, IEF, VIG, LLY, VCSH, VYM, TOTL, SHV, TROW, NKE, NEE, BLK, VNQ, VO, NVR, ISRG, IHI, IUSV, GSK, CPRT, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, MSFT, TXN, GOOG, COST, PGR, MCD, AMGN, JNJ, NSC, PEP, DIS, MDY, CP, UNP, TGT, MMM, CSCO, SHY, HD, WMT, VTI, MA, ABBV, CARR, XOM, EMR, OTIS, CVX, KMX, BRK.B, PM, VPU, PAYX, SYY, SBUX, INTC, MO, CLX, CL, SO, MDLZ, LMT, MDT, MRK, LOW, MCHP, VTRS, O, FISV, TJX, MSGE, ROST, IJH, IWM, CI, BA, VB, ADP, CRM,
- Sold Out: GE, CREE, HIG,
These are the top 5 holdings of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,730,492 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,318 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,607 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,168 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,002 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $216.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.
