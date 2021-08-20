Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

New Purchases: BBH, ILMN, AFL, GS, LH, WBA, RSP,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Illumina Inc, Aflac Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Target Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,730,492 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,318 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,607 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,168 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,002 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $216.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.