Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Gamble Jones Investment Counsel (Current Portfolio) buys Spotify Technology SA, VANECK VECTORS ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Illumina Inc, Aflac Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Progressive Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Target Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q2, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 216 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gamble+jones+investment+counsel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 2,730,492 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 560,318 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 280,607 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,168 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,002 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (BBH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.72 and $201.85, with an estimated average price of $186.01. The stock is now traded at around $209.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $395.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $216.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 47.60%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL. Also check out:

1. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAMBLE JONES INVESTMENT COUNSEL keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider