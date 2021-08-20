Logo
Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, KLA Corp, Sells Hologic Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Smith Asset Management Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, KLA Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Hologic Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Eli Lilly and Co, II-VI Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Asset Management Group LP. As of 2021Q2, Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 363 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Smith Asset Management Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+asset+management+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Smith Asset Management Group LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 847,442 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,698 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,202 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 199,348 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,488 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $319.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 78,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 103,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Carter's Inc (CRI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $681.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 133.20%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 238,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 258.84%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 96,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 33779.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 402,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 138593.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 443,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 190,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 9863.81%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 105,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Smith Asset Management Group LP.

1. Smith Asset Management Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Smith Asset Management Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Smith Asset Management Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Smith Asset Management Group LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider