Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, KLA Corp, Sells Hologic Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Eli Lilly and Co

KLAC, IQV, RE, CRI, ALGN, STE, SYY, ACN, A, URI, NTNX, BC, PZZA, SPOT, AMN, HCKT, TJX, VEEV, ZM, NDSN, MIDD, ULTA, HPQ, FND, FIVE, EHC, HRB, AVB, BCOV, BA, OMC, OPCH, PRU, RMNI, BX, BSVN, OZK, CAMP, TWST, NGLOY, UNP, AMGN, AVAV, VERI, WM, YUM, YUMC, MMM, KO, DIS, D, EWBC, CVS, E, EQH, CTVA, EVRI, FHN, CNS, DVN, FULC, GOGO, CE, CBOE, INGN, INTC, CAT, CNQ, LVS, MPW, Added Positions: UPS, COST, USB, PFE, TGT, C, AMED, XRAY, MU, GOOG, NXST, ZTS, DFS, MTD, IT, TSM, MCK, MED, MCD, MPC, HUN, LYB, NUE, LUKOY, PTR, PBR, PNC, PPG, RIO, TTM, FTI, TTE, VALE, VZ, WLK, COVTY, AMCR, AMRX, T, BTG, BKR, BSBR, GOLD, BERY, BHP, AVGO, SNP, XEC, CSCO, EL, FANG, DOW, RDY, DD, EMN, ENB, EOG, ETRN, GS, HFC, IVZ, KGC,

PG, LLY, WMT, FTNT, SPGI, MRK, EPAM, CDNS, TMO, MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, ZBRA, PYPL, DECK, NVDA, PH, ROK, TPX, ADBE, FB, COF, DOV, WST, GOOGL, EME, AMP, LOW, NVST, LH, AZO, NLOK, CDW, BP, ABBV, ARW, MFC, ATVI, GNRC, DBX, MTZ, CHE, TSLA, WSM, OSIS, OMF, ZION, NDAQ, BPOP, PGR, RJF, RF, RDS.B, SCHW, SPSC, STLD, SF, SYF, TECK, TFC, VOYA, WFC, WRK, AJG, CME, CB, CMBM, BLK, BRK.B, BASFY, BAC, ATKR, CCRN, AON, AMWD, AFG, AXP, ALL, AGNC, AFL, HIBB, MS, MCO, MODV, MET, VIVO, MEDP, MMC, ICE, MOS, GMS, FAF, FNF, EVTC, EQT, EC, CRWD, Sold Out: HOLX, IIVI, ABT, EBAY, Z, TROW, NFLX, UI, MA, CHTR, ADUS, BBY, AHCO, PRI, FEYE, NKE, SSNC, DVA, DG, WD, RDFN, PRSP, TTGT, IRBT, STT, OKE, EGOV, LMNX, KBH, FHI, CLX, CMD, BK, BOKF,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, KLA Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, U.S. Bancorp, sells Hologic Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Eli Lilly and Co, II-VI Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Asset Management Group LP. As of 2021Q2, Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 363 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 847,442 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 423,698 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,202 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Facebook Inc (FB) - 199,348 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,488 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $319.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 78,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $254.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 103,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $271.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $101.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 123,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $681.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 44,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 133.20%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 238,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 258.84%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $458.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 96,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 33779.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 402,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 138593.75%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 443,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Target Corp by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 190,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 9863.81%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 105,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Smith Asset Management Group LP sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57.