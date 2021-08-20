Asset Management Corp Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Coupang Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: VXF, CPNG, VCR, BFLY, DHR, TLRY, TLRY, WBND, DFAU, GCMG, HPQ, SPLK, CKPT, VIAC, REI, LAZR, SCHD, ZTS, GSK, VTI, TGRW, IIVI, SHYD, RTX, LMACU, HEPA, JD,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, PINS, SQ, PLTR, T, NVDA, LVS, TMO, HON, AMZN, FB, BA, MOAT, HCHC, XHB, DIS, RKT, LITE, GOOG, PFE, QQQ, AMGN, JPM, CTXS, VB, MDLZ, PDI, MRK, PYPL, INTC, CLX, XLV, MRCC, CSQ, SO,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BSCL, AEP, AMT, CME, GLD, CRM, XT, AXP, CSCO, CRSP, F, KO, BRK.B, TDOC, ITCI, PWR, BMY, ABT, RSP, SEEL, DFEB, IWD, ABBV, VUG, WMT, SBUX, XLU, OTRK, FHN, EOI, AI, DM, IJH, CRON, APTS, PM, BX, WFC, WBA, MS, FDX, EXPE, CIEN, GDRX, DVY, ETY, XLF, MO,
- Sold Out: GOOGL, BAC, VGAC, CAPA, PTON, GE, REGN, TLT, IAC, IBM, QCOM, MU, SHOP, MRNA, J, SBGI, USA, INFN, TM, SWIR,
For the details of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,125 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 913.78%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,400 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,964 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 26,769 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $310.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $321.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 913.78%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 104,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 231.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 172.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Sold Out: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.62.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment