Asset Management Corp Buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Coupang Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Coupang Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Butterfly Network Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Bank of America Corp, VG Acquisition Corp, HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q2, Asset Management Corp owns 173 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,125 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 913.78%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,400 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,964 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.35%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 26,769 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $182.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 28,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $310.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $13.57. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 58,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $321.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Apple Inc by 913.78%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.45%. The holding were 104,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 231.86%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 14,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Square Inc by 172.11%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 44.18%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp (CAPA)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in HighCape Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

