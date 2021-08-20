Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Ente

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Ente

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mainstay Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Mainstay Capital Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+capital+management+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 893,968 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.19%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 663,304 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 585,620 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.83%
  4. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 574,746 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.25%
  5. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 743,631 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.64%. The holding were 663,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 743,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 935,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 1,051,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 380,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.19%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 893,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 585,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 102.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.051300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Sold Out: TELUS Corp (TU)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC . Also check out:

1. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAINSTAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider