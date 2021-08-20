Mainstay Capital Management Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Ente

New Purchases: SPGP, COWZ, COM, IXC, CALF, ARKQ, PAVE, XLB, REZ, COMB, OKE, DLR, HIBL, PXI, PFXF, SCHE, PLTR, SOXL, EXAS, CSGP, GRUB, BX, SCHM, SPY,

Investment company Mainstay Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, iShares Global Energy ETF, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q2, Mainstay Capital Management Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 893,968 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 248.19% Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 663,304 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 585,620 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.83% Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 574,746 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.25% Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - 743,631 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.64%. The holding were 663,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.58 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 743,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 935,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 1,051,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $45.22, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 380,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.47 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $82.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.19%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.08%. The holding were 893,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.83%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 585,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 102.26%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.051300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $47.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TELUS Corp. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

Mainstay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.