Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys J&J Snack Foods Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Welltower Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys J&J Snack Foods Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Amphenol Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Welltower Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buckhead Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Buckhead Capital Management Llc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,244 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,277 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 259,215 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,299 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 137,162 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.29 and $180.36, with an estimated average price of $168.44. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 48,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.