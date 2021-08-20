Buckhead Capital Management Llc Buys J&J Snack Foods Corp, Guidewire Software Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Welltower Inc

- New Purchases: JJSF, EOG, APH, BMO, WFC, IWP, NUAN,
- Added Positions: GWRE, EA, ELS, CTXS, AMZN, EQIX, CERN, REG, AME, FB, DG, ROP, GNTX, MRK, TYL, CSGP, FTNT, FANG, KMB, ANSS, MASI, LULU, WDFC, ANGI, GGG, ROL, DORM, PPL, GSK, IT, CPRT, CGNX, AOS, FIVE, SPY, FLT, EVR, IRBT, GIS, ABMD,
- Reduced Positions: T, CSCO, DIS, PM, CVX, CHRW, PNC, USB, WMT, HD, MSFT, WDC, PRLB, AAPL, CB, VZ, INTC, UNH, ACN, ADBE, TFC, NSC, EFA, GOOG, TXN, SBUX, MKC, FDX, COST, TJX, NKE, SPGI, IBM, HON, EL, MA, LLY, DHR, ABT,
- Sold Out: WELL, CTB, CSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 67,244 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,277 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 259,215 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,299 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 137,162 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in J&J Snack Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.29 and $180.36, with an estimated average price of $168.44. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 27,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 23,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $47.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $113.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 48,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $135.37 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $141.75. The stock is now traded at around $140.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 32,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $83.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 48.78%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 30,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 80.29%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $835.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.
1. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUCKHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
