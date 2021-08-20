Rational Advisors Llc Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: HTRB, PFFD, MLPA, NTSX, AEPPL, IAC, BABA, ROKU, DRI, UNH, BX, EXC, ACN, KKR, WM, TSM, XPEL, TPR, HOME, MIME, HGV, SFIX, FVRR, JYNT, APPS, CRNC, EGHT, EXPO, RGEN, RDVT, EVBG, PCTY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rational Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rational Advisors Llc owns 132 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 839,016 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.74% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,319,228 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.94% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 624,384 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.67% Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) - 1,259,608 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 1,278,036 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.84%

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 1,259,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 1,579,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 679,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.25 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 113,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.26 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $49.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 58,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $129.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 1,319,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.67%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 624,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.74%. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 839,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 145.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,278,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 137,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.75 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.43. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 744,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Rational Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.