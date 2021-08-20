Rbo & Co Llc Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells LyondellBasell Industries NV

New Purchases: BK,

BK, Added Positions: PEP, D, MCD, JNJ, ROIC, WMG,

PEP, D, MCD, JNJ, ROIC, WMG, Reduced Positions: LYB, DIS, ZTS, LYV, WH, EFX, JPM, ABBV, BRK.B, XOM, LMT, WABC,

St Helena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rbo & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rbo & Co Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 227,816 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 155,655 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 117,704 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 221,467 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 203,423 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

Rbo & Co Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.