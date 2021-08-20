First National Trust Co Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp

- New Purchases: MDYV, FSK, AMD, BABA, DFUS, AVUS, OWL, OGN, TTE, PLUG, RECAF, HIMS, BSV, SHY, IEI, VCVC, HYG, SCZ, BX, NUE, FCEL, MNMD, HMBL,
- Added Positions: TSLA, TEL, FB, NOC, LYB, APH, XLE, TER, PANW, BMRN, APTV, VOO, AMZN, GOOGL, SPYV, CAT, FDX, TDY, SCHO, SLYV, VB, VO, PLD, CSCO, LIN, V, GS, IBM, JPM, MDT, UPS, WM, DFS, AVGO, CWEN, IEMG, SCHR, BLDP, BAC, CVX, STZ, EA, MTB, ORCL, CRM, TROW, TXN, RTX, UNH, WAB, EFG, IEFA, IWM, XLF, ABT, ACN, ATVI, MO, AXP, BAX, BRK.B, DUK, HAS, SPGI, BKNG, QCOM, SLB, SYY, TJX, TMO, VLO, DIS, PSX, NKLA, PLTR, AGG, MDYG, SJNK, VGLT, XLB, AMT, BDX, COO, FHI, HSY, INTU, IRM, KMB, MMC, JWN, PPL, SBUX, ANTM, WDAY, KHC, TRTN, DOW, GOEV, GSG, IWO, IWR, SDY, SUB, VEA, VOE, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, HD, LMT, AMGN, MNST, PFF, SPY, CB, D, JNJ, GIS, FNB, MRK, VZ, PYPL, IJH, ITW, NVDA, PFE, ABBV, IAU, SPYG, VCSH, AES, T, BA, CHD, DLR, LLY, HON, INTC, PNC, PPG, SYK, TGT, WMT, WFC, CTVA, EFA, IWF, TIP, VCIT, VNQ, AFL, AEP, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BMY, VIAC, LUMN, CME, CLX, CMCSA, COST, DD, EMR, XOM, FITB, MKC, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, PH, PAYX, PG, O, TRV, UNP, WU, PM, CARR, OTIS, DVY, EEM, USMV, VCLT, ADBE, APD, ADI, BBY, BLK, COF, CCL, CL, COP, GLW, DE, DEO, DKS, EW, FISV, F, GD, PEAK, HPQ, ICE, IP, MDLZ, KR, MATW, MET, MS, NTAP, OKE, PKG, STX, SO, STT, VFC, VLY, WBA, WY, RDS.B, MA, DG, GM, GOOG, IJR, IVW, IWD, IWP, IWS, LQD, MDY, QQQ, SLYG, SRLN, VIG, VTI, VV, VWO, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: EXC, GE, VTRS, BB, ABNB, 0XD, MMQ,
For the details of First National Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First National Trust Co
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 433,020 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,458 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,186 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,317 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,158 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
First National Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 144,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
First National Trust Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
First National Trust Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
First National Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
First National Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
First National Trust Co initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 268.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
First National Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (0XD)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $6.28.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of First National Trust Co. Also check out:
1. First National Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Trust Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment