First National Trust Co Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First National Trust Co Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Johnstown, PA, based Investment company First National Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amphenol Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Chubb, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, First National Trust Co owns 347 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First National Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First National Trust Co
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 433,020 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,458 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,186 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,317 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,158 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 144,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

First National Trust Co initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 268.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sold Out: Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (0XD)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $6.28.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of First National Trust Co. Also check out:

1. First National Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Trust Co keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider