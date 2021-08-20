First National Trust Co Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp

New Purchases: MDYV, FSK, AMD, BABA, DFUS, AVUS, OWL, OGN, TTE, PLUG, RECAF, HIMS, BSV, SHY, IEI, VCVC, HYG, SCZ, BX, NUE, FCEL, MNMD, HMBL,

Johnstown, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, Tesla Inc, TE Connectivity, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Amphenol Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Monster Beverage Corp, Chubb, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, First National Trust Co owns 347 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 433,020 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,458 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 442,186 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 123,317 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,158 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

First National Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 144,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $157.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 101.94%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $148.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 268.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 38,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $367.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $6.28.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09.

First National Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.