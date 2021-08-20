Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Cincinnati Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, NuStar Energy LP, ONEOK Inc, sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, , Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 76 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,286,600 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 674,165 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,240,500 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Cincinnati Insurance Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 72.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 389,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Sold Out: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO. Also check out:

1. CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider