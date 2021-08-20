Cincinnati Insurance Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: EL,

EL, Added Positions: ET, LNG, NS, OKE, PSXP, TRGP, WES, DCP,

ET, LNG, NS, OKE, PSXP, TRGP, WES, DCP, Reduced Positions: HAS, WMB, NEP, SHLX, BPMP,

HAS, WMB, NEP, SHLX, BPMP, Sold Out: NBLX, CWEN, ETRN,

Fairfield, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, NuStar Energy LP, ONEOK Inc, sells Williams Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, , Clearway Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cincinnati Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Cincinnati Insurance Co owns 76 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CINCINNATI INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cincinnati+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,286,600 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 386,900 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 2,012,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 674,165 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,240,500 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.

Cincinnati Insurance Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 72.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 389,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 71,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.07%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $17.09 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $29.19, with an estimated average price of $27.46.

Cincinnati Insurance Co sold out a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46.