Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Injuries and Illness Allegedly Caused by Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BiPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bernstein Liebhard LLP Investigating Injuries and Illness Allegedly Caused by Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BiPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Polyester-Based Polyurethane Foam Used in Philips Respironics' Assisted Breathing Devices May Degrade, Placing Patients at Risk for Serious Lung Injuries and Cancer.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing the victims of defective drugs and medical devices, is investigating serious injuries and illnesses that may be associated with certain CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators recalled by Philips Respironics on June 14, 2021.

Bernstein_Liebhard_LLP_Logo.jpg

The Firm is now offering free, no-obligation legal reviews to individuals who experienced any of the following complications allegedly associated with use of these recalled devices, including:

  • Cancer
  • Sudden Respiratory Failure (Leading to Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Organ Damage, or Other Injury)
  • Lung Damage
  • New or Worsening Asthma
  • Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
  • Reactive Airway Disease (RAD)

"Patients using these assisted breathing devices risk exposure to particulate matter or toxic chemicals with the potential to cause serious lung injuries and even cancer," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP. "Our attorneys are committed to ensuring that the alleged victims of these recalled devices are fairly and fully compensated for all of their injury-related damages."

What to Know About Recalled Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators

An estimated 4 million Philips CPAP Machines, BIPAP Machines, and Mechanical Ventilators are included in this recall.

According to Philips Respironics (NYSE: PHG), a polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam used as a sound abatement component may degrade into particles, enter into the device air pathway, and be inhaled or ingested by the patient. There's also a possibility that the foam will "off-gas" chemicals that may be toxic. Although there have been no reports of patent deaths, the company is aware of possible patient impacts associated with foam degradation.

Consequences of particulate exposure and off-gassing may include:

  • Headache
  • Irritation
  • Inflammation
  • Respiratory issues
  • Hypersensitivity
  • Nausea/vomiting
  • Possible toxic and carcinogenic (cancer) effects

Philips has warned that patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilators should not stop using the device without first talking to a doctor. However, patients with recalled CPAP and BIPAP machines should discontinue use immediately and consult their physician to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment.

Learn More About Filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit

Patients who experienced a serious lung injury or received a cancer diagnosis after using a recalled Philips CPAP Machine, BiPAP Machine, or Mechanical Ventilator could be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other injury-related damages. To learn more about filing a Philips CPAP Machine Recall Lawsuit, please contact Bernstein Liebhard LLP by visiting the Firm's website or calling 888-872-9664.

About Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Bernstein Liebhard LLP is a New York-based law firm exclusively representing injured persons in complex individual and class action lawsuits nationwide since 1993. As a national law firm, Bernstein Liebhard LLP possesses all the legal and financial resources required to successfully challenge billion-dollar pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As a result, our attorneys and legal staff have recovered more than $3.5 billion on behalf of our clients. Bernstein Liebhard LLP has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" 13 times and listed in The Legal 500 for 10 consecutive years.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP
10 East 40th Street
New York, New York 10016
888-872-9664

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, 888-872-9664. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:
Sandy A. Liebhard, Esq.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
info (at)consumerinjurylawyers(dot)com
http://www.rxinjuryhelp.com/
888-872-9664

favicon.png?sn=DC82127&sd=2021-08-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bernstein-liebhard-llp-investigating-injuries-and-illness-allegedly-caused-by-recalled-philips-cpap-machines-bipap-machines-and-mechanical-ventilators-301359865.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC82127&Transmission_Id=202108201703PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC82127&DateId=20210820
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment