US Indexes Close Higher Friday

S&P 500 up 18.3% for the year

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Aug 20, 2021

Summary

  • Fed released July minutes.
  • Covid cases on the rise.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings climbed 204.13%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,120.08 on Friday with a gain of 225.96 points or 0.65%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,441.67 for a gain of 35.87 points or 0.81%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,714.66 for a gain of 172.87 points or 1.19%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.56 for a loss of 3.11 points or -14.35%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down 1.1%, the S&P 500 had a loss of -0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite returned -0.7%. For the year, the S&P 500 is up 18.3%, the Dow Jones is up 14.65% and the Nasdaq has a gain of 13.99%.

Friday’s market movers

U.S. stocks moved to the upside Friday and the major indexes all ended higher. Still, U.S. Covid cases continue to remain on the rise, which is potentially causing some speculation that the Federal Reserve may rethink tapering strategies.

Across sectors Friday, nearly everything was higher. In the S&P 500, the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (

XLK, Financial) gained 1.29% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) gained 1.25%. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Fund (KARS) rounded out the day’s lows with a gain of 0.17% and 0.02% respectively. Big sector fund gainers included the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing Exchange-Traded Fund (BLOK) with a gain of 3.67% and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) with a gain of 1.61%.

In other news:

  • The Fed’s July meeting minutes were released. Fed officials expressed a range of views for tapering asset purchases, with sentiment suggesting a reduction in asset purchases this year. The Fed’s target range for its federal funds rate remains at 0% to 0.25% and bond-buying at $120 billion per month.
  • The Baker Hughes weekly oil rig count showed an increase of three rigs in the U.S., a decrease of eight rigs in Canada and a decrease of seven rigs internationally.
  • China’s legislature approved a major data protection law, which offers a tougher regulatory environment for technology companies.

Across the board:

  • Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) gained 171.13%.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGC) climbed 204.13%.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) rose 19.23%.
  • Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) was up 5.14%.
  • The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.255%.

Week in review

  • Potential effects in U.S. financial markets as Taliban have returned to power, with this affected by Biden’s decision to remove U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
  • Retail sales fell 1.1% in July.
  • Housing starts in the U.S. decreased 7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.543 million in July, below the market forecast of 1.6 million.
  • Weekly jobless claims fell to 348,000, for a pandemic low.
  • Retailers rounded out the end of the second-quarter earnings season with reports from Walmart (WMT, Financial), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT, Financial) and Macy's (M).
  • Other reports included Cisco (CSCO) and Nvidia (NVDA, Financial).

Small-cap stocks Friday

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,167.60 for a gain of 35.18 points or 1.65%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,320.96 for a gain of 20.42 points or 1.57%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,554.04 for a gain of 234.79 1.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 10,839.85 for a gain of 148.02 points or 1.38%.

Other notable indexes Friday

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,675.67 for a gain of 30.96 points or 1.17%; the S&P 100 at 2,041.48 for a gain of 18.49 points or 0.91%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,092.57 for a gain of 158.63 points or 1.06%; the Russell 3000 at 2,625.09 for a gain of 23.54 points or 0.90%; the Russell 1000 at 2,487.04 for a gain of 21.10 points or 0.86%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,024.05 for a gain of 404.24 points or 0.89%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 839.52 for a gain of 8.12 points or 0.98%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long NVDA nd WMT.
