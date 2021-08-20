Logo
Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys Vimeo Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Renalytix PLC, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Joint Corp, Progyny Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Scholtz & Company, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Renalytix PLC, Netflix Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Joint Corp, Progyny Inc, Match Group Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scholtz & Company, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Scholtz & Company, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scholtz+%26+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,251 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,877 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,253 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
  4. Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 70,432 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,630 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 90,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $400.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 9,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 87,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 110,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $267.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 379,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Reduced: The Joint Corp (JYNT)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in The Joint Corp by 66.27%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $83.92, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 42,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 65.61%. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 40,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 19,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 60.7%. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 5,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 35.34%. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC. Also check out:

