Scholtz & Company, Llc Buys Vimeo Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Renalytix PLC, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Joint Corp, Progyny Inc

- New Purchases: VMEO, GNRC, RNLX, ILMN, NTLA, BEAM, DBC, CPARU, CMLTU, EDIT, XOM, AWK, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: NFLX, AMD, IAA, APD, ASPU, ETSY, GOOGL, MSFT, FND, RTX, AMZN, TREX, EW, TSM, GMRE, PYPL, CRM, ABT, ACN, IAC, NOW, UNH, NVTA, V, SQ, DG, UNP, FIVE, HUM, RICK, SPGI, EAR, TCEHY, BABA, TWLO, CHCT, DIS, ISRG, SPY, EQIX, PEGA, AAPL, NEE,
- Reduced Positions: JYNT, PGNY, MTCH, GBTC, WDAY, PACB, SPLK, PEP, CRSP,
- Sold Out: TDOC, ETHE, DKNG, FISV, DOCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHOLTZ & COMPANY, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,251 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,877 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,253 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 70,432 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 33,630 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 90,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $400.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 9,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.56 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $29.85. The stock is now traded at around $25.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 87,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)
Scholtz & Company, Llc initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 137.87%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $546.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 51.34%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $104.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 69,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 110,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $267.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 24,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $4.77 and $7.37, with an estimated average price of $5.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 379,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Scholtz & Company, Llc added to a holding in Trex Co Inc by 86.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The sale prices were between $17.89 and $40, with an estimated average price of $25.59.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Scholtz & Company, Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Reduced: The Joint Corp (JYNT)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in The Joint Corp by 66.27%. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $83.92, with an estimated average price of $61.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 42,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 65.61%. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 40,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 26.65%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 19,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 60.7%. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Workday Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $235.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 5,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Scholtz & Company, Llc reduced to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 35.34%. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scholtz & Company, Llc still held 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.
