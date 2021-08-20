Wealth Architects, LLC Buys ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells , General Electric Co, Stellantis NV

New Purchases: TOLZ, AVUV, AVDV, TLTE, VIOV, NFRA, TILT, ADP, TLTD, IJH, ABNB, ICSH, CRM, BBJP, GSBD, INTU, XLV, BBCA, PINS, IMNM, ZM, ANET, FIVN, AVGO, STLA, WM, UPS, QCOM, MDT, LMT, GSK, DHR, CTO, QD,

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells , General Electric Co, Stellantis NV, Fastly Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealth Architects, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Wealth Architects, LLC owns 187 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 133,698 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 380,667 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 694,965 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 211,793 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 187,869 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 90,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $63.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.445900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 231.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 166.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.82%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 47.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 101.31%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.