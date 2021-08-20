Wealth Architects, LLC Buys ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells , General Electric Co, Stellantis NV

- New Purchases: TOLZ, AVUV, AVDV, TLTE, VIOV, NFRA, TILT, ADP, TLTD, IJH, ABNB, ICSH, CRM, BBJP, GSBD, INTU, XLV, BBCA, PINS, IMNM, ZM, ANET, FIVN, AVGO, STLA, WM, UPS, QCOM, MDT, LMT, GSK, DHR, CTO, QD,
- Added Positions: VEA, VIG, GII, VTV, HD, CSCO, GOOG, IJR, JNJ, JPM, AMZN, QQQ, PG, MSFT, IEMG, XOM, MRK, PEP, VTIP, WFC, AGG, ACN, PFE, MA, SPY, CVX, VNQ, VUG, SECO, SUB, VEU, PYPL, PM, V, VTI, VXF, TMO, VZ, UNH, HON, ADBE, UNP, TGT, ARWR, BMY, LLY, KO, CMCSA, CWT, NEE, EW, CCI, GLW, MDLZ, VOO, BAX, AXP, XLF, IBM, MCD, TEAM, MOH, SHOP, BABA, NVDA, ABBV, WDAY, NFLX, NKE, TSM, WEC, DIS, WMT, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: IJS, IGF, FB, IEFA, PLTR, EFV, SNOW, VWO, VB, SCHG, TSLA, T, SCHC, GOOGL, RSP, DLS, CVS, LCTX, CAT, MMM, AMGN, BAC, PKX, COST, DOCU, NEM, ORCL, AWK,
- Sold Out: VAR, GE, FCAM, FSLY, CS,
For the details of Wealth Architects, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealth+architects%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealth Architects, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 133,698 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 380,667 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 694,965 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 211,793 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 187,869 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.81%
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 90,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $79.1, with an estimated average price of $75.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 22,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.61 and $67.17, with an estimated average price of $65.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til (TLTE)
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $63.69. The stock is now traded at around $59.445900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)
Wealth Architects, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 231.78%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 166.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.82%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 47.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Wealth Architects, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 101.31%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $367.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Wealth Architects, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Wealth Architects, LLC. Also check out:
1. Wealth Architects, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Wealth Architects, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Wealth Architects, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Wealth Architects, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment