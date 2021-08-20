NextCapital Advisers, Inc. Buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Added Positions: AGG, IVV, IEFA, HYLB, IEMG, SCHO, IJR, BNDX, JNK, BSV, EMB, VNQ, BIL, IGSB, STIP,

AGG, IVV, IEFA, HYLB, IEMG, SCHO, IJR, BNDX, JNK, BSV, EMB, VNQ, BIL, IGSB, STIP, Reduced Positions: VGSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NextCapital Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, NextCapital Advisers, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NextCapital Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nextcapital+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,331,291 shares, 29.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 6,700,725 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 9,846,886 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 3,076,244 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 4,470,776 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%

NextCapital Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 4,673,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.