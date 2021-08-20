University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

For the details of University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+maryland+foundation%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,251 shares, 42.88% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 26.45% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 178,609 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 76,285 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.69%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 10,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.700300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 76,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.
