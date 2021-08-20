University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

New Purchases: CRBN,

CRBN, Added Positions: VT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+maryland+foundation%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 152,251 shares, 42.88% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 26.45% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 178,609 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 76,285 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.69% iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 10,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.700300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 61.69%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 76,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.