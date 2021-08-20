Logo
Argent Trust Co Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Memphis, TN, based Investment company Argent Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Roblox Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Argent Trust Co owns 510 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Argent Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Argent Trust Co
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 601,028 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,110 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 237,740 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,916 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 79,873 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 937.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 228,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 255.35%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $267.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Argent Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Argent Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argent Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argent Trust Co keeps buying
