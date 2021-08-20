Argent Trust Co Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: RBLX, DIVB, XSOE, BBCA, GSSC, JMBS, FDLO, KLAC, ABNB, SLNG, FXO, VV, BIL, FXD, O, PAYX, OGN, NEM, LYB, AMD, VRT, AVY, VIAC, USHY, BSX, WPC, GBIL, CHWY, GSIE, DEO, VGT, TMUS, FTI, XLE, SABR, ALT, PAA, NTRA, LUMN, KEY, BIIB, DGRO, GSLC,

CAPE, IBM, ABBV, AAPL, UPS, MSFT, AMZN, BDX, CMCSA, CVX, XOM, APD, AMGN, KO, FISV, INTC, LMT, SPY, AEP, CL, IWF, MTUM, JPM, NFLX, TSM, WBA, MMM, ADP, KMX, EPD, IWM, QUAL, JNJ, MRK, NOW, SBUX, TSLA, TFC, WMB, AMT, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, ETN, FB, HON, IWD, ORCL, VZ, WMT, ABC, ADI, ADSK, AZO, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, BTI, CARR, CTT, CE, C, COO, COST, CVS, DAL, D, DHI, DD, EBAY, ENB, FTSL, FMC, QQQ, IJS, IEMG, TLT, LH, LIN, LOW, MMP, MKC, MDT, MET, MU, MS, NVDA, PANW, PH, PINS, PGR, PLD, DGX, RTX, CRM, XLY, SHOP, LUV, SSNC, SWK, TGT, TXN, UL, VLO, VRTX, DIS, WM, WFC, WPM, XLNX, YUM, ATVI, AFL, BABA, LNT, ALNY, MO, AIG, ANSS, ANTM, AON, ATR, AJG, ASML, AZN, BK, GOLD, BA, BIP, CP, CNC, CRL, CB, COP, STZ, CPRT, GLW, DXCM, DLR, EMN, EA, ET, ETR, EXC, FAST, FIS, FRC, FTV, GIS, GMAB, GPC, GS, HAS, HLT, HBAN, IDXX, IP, ISRG, IGV, IEF, EMB, IEI, KMI, LHX, LW, LYFT, MAIN, MKTX, VAC, MRVL, MCK, MCO, NVO, OMC, PSX, POOL, PPG, PPL, PRU, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, SBAC, SLB, XLC, SITE, CEF, SPT, SYF, SYY, TOL, TRMK, TYL, UBER, GDX, MGK, VEU, VBK, VTI, BIV, VEEV, VMC, WCN, WY, YUMC, Reduced Positions: MINT, VOO, T, IJH, VEA, IJR, ITOT, IGSB, VWO, VNQ, BKNG, MCD, PNC, EEM, AGG, MSI, SCHB, CM, CLX, EFA, IWN, KR, AXP, BF.B, COF, CHTR, CCI, CSX, CMI, FXL, QTEC, GM, GILD, ITW, RSP, ACWV, DVY, IGM, IJK, IJT, SCZ, GVI, LEN, LNC, RF, TMO, TRMB, USB, VOOG, VCSH, ALC, AMP, AMAT, BAX, BCE, BP, CBTX, CTVA, DE, ECL, EW, WTRG, EL, FCX, GSK, HAL, HCA, HSY, SPLV, IWP, IWB, IWO, IYR, AIA, PFF, HDV, EWJ, TIP, IAU, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, MMC, MTCH, MXIM, NDAQ, NGG, NKE, NSC, NVT, OTIS, PNR, PKI, PEG, RY, SHW, SWKS, SDY, IBND, STE, TRP, TFX, TSN, VOE, VOT, VXF, VCIT, VRSK, VTRS, VOD, DEM, ZTS,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Roblox Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argent Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Argent Trust Co owns 510 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 601,028 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,110 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 237,740 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,916 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 79,873 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 937.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 228,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 255.35%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $267.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.