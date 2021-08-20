Argent Trust Co Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD , International Business Machines Corp, AbbVie Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, DIVB, XSOE, BBCA, GSSC, JMBS, FDLO, KLAC, ABNB, SLNG, FXO, VV, BIL, FXD, O, PAYX, OGN, NEM, LYB, AMD, VRT, AVY, VIAC, USHY, BSX, WPC, GBIL, CHWY, GSIE, DEO, VGT, TMUS, FTI, XLE, SABR, ALT, PAA, NTRA, LUMN, KEY, BIIB, DGRO, GSLC,
- Added Positions: CAPE, IBM, ABBV, AAPL, UPS, MSFT, AMZN, BDX, CMCSA, CVX, XOM, APD, AMGN, KO, FISV, INTC, LMT, SPY, AEP, CL, IWF, MTUM, JPM, NFLX, TSM, WBA, MMM, ADP, KMX, EPD, IWM, QUAL, JNJ, MRK, NOW, SBUX, TSLA, TFC, WMB, AMT, CAT, SCHW, CSCO, ETN, FB, HON, IWD, ORCL, VZ, WMT, ABC, ADI, ADSK, AZO, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, BTI, CARR, CTT, CE, C, COO, COST, CVS, DAL, D, DHI, DD, EBAY, ENB, FTSL, FMC, QQQ, IJS, IEMG, TLT, LH, LIN, LOW, MMP, MKC, MDT, MET, MU, MS, NVDA, PANW, PH, PINS, PGR, PLD, DGX, RTX, CRM, XLY, SHOP, LUV, SSNC, SWK, TGT, TXN, UL, VLO, VRTX, DIS, WM, WFC, WPM, XLNX, YUM, ATVI, AFL, BABA, LNT, ALNY, MO, AIG, ANSS, ANTM, AON, ATR, AJG, ASML, AZN, BK, GOLD, BA, BIP, CP, CNC, CRL, CB, COP, STZ, CPRT, GLW, DXCM, DLR, EMN, EA, ET, ETR, EXC, FAST, FIS, FRC, FTV, GIS, GMAB, GPC, GS, HAS, HLT, HBAN, IDXX, IP, ISRG, IGV, IEF, EMB, IEI, KMI, LHX, LW, LYFT, MAIN, MKTX, VAC, MRVL, MCK, MCO, NVO, OMC, PSX, POOL, PPG, PPL, PRU, ROK, RDS.A, SNY, SBAC, SLB, XLC, SITE, CEF, SPT, SYF, SYY, TOL, TRMK, TYL, UBER, GDX, MGK, VEU, VBK, VTI, BIV, VEEV, VMC, WCN, WY, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, VOO, T, IJH, VEA, IJR, ITOT, IGSB, VWO, VNQ, BKNG, MCD, PNC, EEM, AGG, MSI, SCHB, CM, CLX, EFA, IWN, KR, AXP, BF.B, COF, CHTR, CCI, CSX, CMI, FXL, QTEC, GM, GILD, ITW, RSP, ACWV, DVY, IGM, IJK, IJT, SCZ, GVI, LEN, LNC, RF, TMO, TRMB, USB, VOOG, VCSH, ALC, AMP, AMAT, BAX, BCE, BP, CBTX, CTVA, DE, ECL, EW, WTRG, EL, FCX, GSK, HAL, HCA, HSY, SPLV, IWP, IWB, IWO, IYR, AIA, PFF, HDV, EWJ, TIP, IAU, KSU, KMB, LRCX, LAMR, MMC, MTCH, MXIM, NDAQ, NGG, NKE, NSC, NVT, OTIS, PNR, PKI, PEG, RY, SHW, SWKS, SDY, IBND, STE, TRP, TFX, TSN, VOE, VOT, VXF, VCIT, VRSK, VTRS, VOD, DEM, ZTS,
- Sold Out: BND, VMBS, GE, SPLK, CHDN, IONS, LPX, LDOS, SCHZ, VHT,
For the details of Argent Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argent+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Argent Trust Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 601,028 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,110 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 237,740 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,916 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 79,873 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)
Argent Trust Co initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD by 937.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $20.96, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 228,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 69,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 169,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $193.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 255.35%. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Argent Trust Co added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $267.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $53.34.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Argent Trust Co sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48.
Here is the complete portfolio of Argent Trust Co. Also check out:
1. Argent Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Argent Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Argent Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Argent Trust Co keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment