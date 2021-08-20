Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Organon, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, WEC Energy Group Inc

- New Purchases: VTRS, OGN, UBER, EMR, LQD,
- Added Positions: VTEB, IEFA, VNQ, BSV, BDX, IGSB, RSP, EEMV, COST, IUSG, CL, PGX, WTRG, AMT, SO, CMCSA, EFA, VZ, SCHA, INTC, C, AOM, IWM,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, T, MSFT, AAPL, GMED, PYPL, HD, DIS, CSCO, TGT, PEP, LOW, PAYX, WRB, SBUX, PG, JNJ, AXP, ADP, COP, GOOGL, DHR, DGX, ED, NEE, UGI, UNF, UNP, UPS, VLO, CLX, CVS, AWK, V, BMY, MCD,
- Sold Out: GSK, WEC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,914 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,259 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 73,748 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,665 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,510 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc..
1. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
