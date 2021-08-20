Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. Buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Organon, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, WEC Energy Group Inc

New Purchases: VTRS, OGN, UBER, EMR, LQD,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Organon, Uber Technologies Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, WEC Energy Group Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. owns 116 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,914 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,259 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 73,748 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 10,665 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 16,510 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.80%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.