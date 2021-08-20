Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Genuine Parts Co, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Broadcom Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Genuine Parts Co, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Broadcom Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Genuine Parts Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income , sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Broadcom Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 141,430 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 769,873 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
  3. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 703,951 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72%
  4. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,330,142 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  5. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 227,301 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.86%
New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 446,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March (FMAR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.064700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 447,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income (FDD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 445,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 2227.77%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 101,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 196,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie (MMD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $22 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $22.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider