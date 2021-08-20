Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Genuine Parts Co, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Broadcom Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

New Purchases: SCHE, FMAR, GPC, FDD, VIAC, XLE, MO, ARKK, DOW, F, STX, SQ, ALL, GIS, BLK, HII, NTAP, VOO, NLY,

SCHE, FMAR, GPC, FDD, VIAC, XLE, MO, ARKK, DOW, F, STX, SQ, ALL, GIS, BLK, HII, NTAP, VOO, NLY, Added Positions: RTX, PFF, DGRO, IJR, NUV, XOM, SCHD, T, GDX, FPE, VZ, SCHF, NZF, MMD, ACWV, MRK, VKI, VMO, UPS, GLD, VTR, HD, KMB, KTF, PFE, USB, CSCO, CVS, DIS, WMT, TU, CVX, BA, GOOG, INTC, MUB, SCHO, TGT, TSLA, NEA, VNQ, VCIT, BTT, RRBI, DAL, VKTX,

RTX, PFF, DGRO, IJR, NUV, XOM, SCHD, T, GDX, FPE, VZ, SCHF, NZF, MMD, ACWV, MRK, VKI, VMO, UPS, GLD, VTR, HD, KMB, KTF, PFE, USB, CSCO, CVS, DIS, WMT, TU, CVX, BA, GOOG, INTC, MUB, SCHO, TGT, TSLA, NEA, VNQ, VCIT, BTT, RRBI, DAL, VKTX, Reduced Positions: FTSM, AVGO, NOBL, IBM, QCOM, VO, AAPL, SPY, VTI, VUG, FOCS, FHN, MSFT, ETN, QQQ, TXN, JPM, SPHD, BMY, AMZN, FNDA, UNH, ITOT, IVV, PEP, PM, HBCP, AOM, VLO, VWO, SBI, BGB, SO, SCHG, BOND, HYG,

FTSM, AVGO, NOBL, IBM, QCOM, VO, AAPL, SPY, VTI, VUG, FOCS, FHN, MSFT, ETN, QQQ, TXN, JPM, SPHD, BMY, AMZN, FNDA, UNH, ITOT, IVV, PEP, PM, HBCP, AOM, VLO, VWO, SBI, BGB, SO, SCHG, BOND, HYG, Sold Out: MDY, IVW, IVE, ATO, WEC, IJS, GLUU,

Lafayette, LA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March, Genuine Parts Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income , sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Broadcom Inc, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, International Business Machines Corp, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 141,430 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 769,873 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 703,951 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.72% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,330,142 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 227,301 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.86%

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 446,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $31.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.064700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 447,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 68,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 445,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 2227.77%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 101,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 196,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 100.87%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund by 30.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 74,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunitie by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $22 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $22.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 65,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2.