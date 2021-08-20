Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

New Purchases: GLD, JNJ, MSFT, JPM, MLPA, TGT, VIG, BAC, CIM, AVGO, CMCSA, HD, LRCX, UNP, CSCO, TXN, HON, IBM, LLY, LMT, MMC, ACN, ALL, EBAY, KLAC, MRK, PNC, PG, TT, ADI, BMY, CB, MDT, TROW, UPS, UNH, USB, ADP, BYND, BLK, CVX, CME, KO, CCI, DE, DLR, XOM, IJK, IWY, LIN, NTRS, PH, PEP, PM, VOE, VZ, WM, ABT, AEP, BDX, CMI, ETN, EOG, EXR, FIS, IUSV, MCD, NEE, PSX, TEL, WMT, WEC, AEE, AMT, ASML, T, AVB, AVY, BBY, CMS, COP, DUK, EQIX, ES, HSY, DBC, MELI, MDLZ, NOC, SON, SDY, TSM, TJX, XEL, ATVI, ADC, ABNB, ALC, ARE, BABA, GOOGL, CRMT, COLD, AIRC, BIDU, NTB, BXP, BRO, CPT, CHD, CCIV, COST, CUBE, DIS, DORM, DTE, EGP, ESGR, EPD, ELS, RACE, FR, FOCS, GLPI, GILD, GGG, HST, NSIT, INVH, JLL, KYN, LSTR, LECO, LULU, MTD, MRNA, NXRT, NKE, NIO, PKG, PTON, RMD, ROK, SAFE, SHW, SHOP, SPG, AOS, STE, SF, STOR, SYK, TMUS, TRNO, TPL, ODP, TMO, VLO, VGSH, VICI, V, WELL, WST, WY, WH, AFRM, ALLO, AMZN, AMH, AIV, ARKG, ASAN, BR, BAM, CACI, CSL, CBRE, CSR, COMP, COR, CR, CWK, ECL, ET, EPAM, ESS, GO, HR, ICLR, IEX, INMB, INTC, IPAR, QQQ, SHY, LMND, LI, LTC, MMP, MKL, MPLX, NYMT, OTLY, OKE, ORCL, OGN, DOC, PAA, PSTL, PSA, SAIL, SIOX, SLG, XOP, SQ, SWK, STOK, RUN, TLND, TRGP, TER, VRTS, WAB, WRE, WSO, WRI, WMB,

SPY, IEFA, IWR, IWM, IJR, JKJ, EFA, Reduced Positions: IJH, IVV, ITM, MUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 320,044 shares, 30.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.97% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 211,650 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 600,148 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.61% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,495 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 307,487 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.91%. The holding were 320,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 600,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 42,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.193200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.