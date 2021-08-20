Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fft Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fft+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 320,044 shares, 30.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.97%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 211,650 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 600,148 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.61%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,495 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 307,487 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.91%. The holding were 320,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 600,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 42,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.193200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider