Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

- New Purchases: GLD, JNJ, MSFT, JPM, MLPA, TGT, VIG, BAC, CIM, AVGO, CMCSA, HD, LRCX, UNP, CSCO, TXN, HON, IBM, LLY, LMT, MMC, ACN, ALL, EBAY, KLAC, MRK, PNC, PG, TT, ADI, BMY, CB, MDT, TROW, UPS, UNH, USB, ADP, BYND, BLK, CVX, CME, KO, CCI, DE, DLR, XOM, IJK, IWY, LIN, NTRS, PH, PEP, PM, VOE, VZ, WM, ABT, AEP, BDX, CMI, ETN, EOG, EXR, FIS, IUSV, MCD, NEE, PSX, TEL, WMT, WEC, AEE, AMT, ASML, T, AVB, AVY, BBY, CMS, COP, DUK, EQIX, ES, HSY, DBC, MELI, MDLZ, NOC, SON, SDY, TSM, TJX, XEL, ATVI, ADC, ABNB, ALC, ARE, BABA, GOOGL, CRMT, COLD, AIRC, BIDU, NTB, BXP, BRO, CPT, CHD, CCIV, COST, CUBE, DIS, DORM, DTE, EGP, ESGR, EPD, ELS, RACE, FR, FOCS, GLPI, GILD, GGG, HST, NSIT, INVH, JLL, KYN, LSTR, LECO, LULU, MTD, MRNA, NXRT, NKE, NIO, PKG, PTON, RMD, ROK, SAFE, SHW, SHOP, SPG, AOS, STE, SF, STOR, SYK, TMUS, TRNO, TPL, ODP, TMO, VLO, VGSH, VICI, V, WELL, WST, WY, WH, AFRM, ALLO, AMZN, AMH, AIV, ARKG, ASAN, BR, BAM, CACI, CSL, CBRE, CSR, COMP, COR, CR, CWK, ECL, ET, EPAM, ESS, GO, HR, ICLR, IEX, INMB, INTC, IPAR, QQQ, SHY, LMND, LI, LTC, MMP, MKL, MPLX, NYMT, OTLY, OKE, ORCL, OGN, DOC, PAA, PSTL, PSA, SAIL, SIOX, SLG, XOP, SQ, SWK, STOK, RUN, TLND, TRGP, TER, VRTS, WAB, WRE, WSO, WRI, WMB,
- Added Positions: SPY, IEFA, IWR, IWM, IJR, JKJ, EFA,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, IVV, ITM, MUB,
For the details of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fft+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 320,044 shares, 30.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.97%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 211,650 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 600,148 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.61%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 82,495 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 307,487 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $179.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.91%. The holding were 320,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 600,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $215.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 42,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)
Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $231.193200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FFT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment