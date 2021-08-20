Lgl Partners, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Global X MLP ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

- New Purchases: DFUS, SLV, MLPA, HD, ASML, BDX, WMB, WISH, AGCB,
- Added Positions: IVV, FB, GOOG, ORLY, DIS, GD, RTX, MDT, NEE, NKE, V, UL, PG, MCD, CTSH, IEV, ACN,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, MUB, ITM, IJR, DVY, AAPL, AMZN, JNJ, KYN, ET, BRK.B, GOOGL, BIIB, PGX, PEP, AXP, MA, CVX, ORCL,
- Sold Out: VB, EPD, TPL,
For the details of LGL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lgl+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LGL PARTNERS, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,278 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,603 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 151,580 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,536 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 23,016 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 55,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $606.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of LGL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LGL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment