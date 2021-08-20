Lgl Partners, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Global X MLP ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lgl Partners, Llc Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Global X MLP ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lgl Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Global X MLP ETF, The Home Depot Inc, ASML Holding NV, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lgl Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lgl Partners, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LGL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lgl+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LGL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,278 shares, 23.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 98,603 shares, 15.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 151,580 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,536 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  5. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 23,016 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 55,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Lgl Partners, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Lgl Partners, Llc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $606.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Lgl Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of LGL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LGL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LGL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider