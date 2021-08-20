Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WEC Energy Group Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

- New Purchases: FNDC, IDLV, STE, HD, PFC, REED,
- Added Positions: AGG, WEC, FBND, LNT, IEMG, HBAN, SLYG, MDYG, SCZ, KO,
- Reduced Positions: ASB, VBR, VOE, VOOV, FNDX, JNJ, AAPL, IWP, IWN, SCHC, IWO, IJJ, MSFT, PRFZ, PXF, QQEW, T, FVD, AOA, PG, ADP, VWO,
- Sold Out: CMD, PFBI,
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 168,721 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 118,702 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 192,351 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 358,205 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 303,721 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 80,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Premier Financial Corp (PFC)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Premier Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reed's Inc (REED)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reed's Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.665500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 151.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 115.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CMD)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI)
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.
