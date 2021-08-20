Logo
Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WEC Energy Group Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WEC Energy Group Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Alliant Energy Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Associated Banc-Corp, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shakespeare+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 168,721 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 118,702 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 192,351 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11%
  4. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 358,205 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  5. WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 303,721 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 80,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Premier Financial Corp (PFC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Premier Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reed's Inc (REED)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reed's Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.665500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 151.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 115.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI)

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying

