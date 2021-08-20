Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WEC Energy Group Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: FNDC, IDLV, STE, HD, PFC, REED,

FNDC, IDLV, STE, HD, PFC, REED, Added Positions: AGG, WEC, FBND, LNT, IEMG, HBAN, SLYG, MDYG, SCZ, KO,

AGG, WEC, FBND, LNT, IEMG, HBAN, SLYG, MDYG, SCZ, KO, Reduced Positions: ASB, VBR, VOE, VOOV, FNDX, JNJ, AAPL, IWP, IWN, SCHC, IWO, IJJ, MSFT, PRFZ, PXF, QQEW, T, FVD, AOA, PG, ADP, VWO,

ASB, VBR, VOE, VOOV, FNDX, JNJ, AAPL, IWP, IWN, SCHC, IWO, IJJ, MSFT, PRFZ, PXF, QQEW, T, FVD, AOA, PG, ADP, VWO, Sold Out: CMD, PFBI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, WEC Energy Group Inc, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, Alliant Energy Corp, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Associated Banc-Corp, , Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKESPEARE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shakespeare+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 168,721 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 118,702 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 192,351 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.11% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 358,205 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 303,721 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $38.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 80,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $214.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $329.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Premier Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Reed's Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.85 and $1.44, with an estimated average price of $1.03. The stock is now traded at around $0.665500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 151.76%. The purchase prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $97.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 115.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 136,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.22, with an estimated average price of $18.53.