Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, Sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, AbbVie Inc, Ross Stores Inc

New Purchases: USSG, SUSL, LDEM, BAM, MS, BFAM, EDR, EDR, FB, WDAY, MGA, KDP, URI, FNV, INTU, ILMN, KR, FTV, OKE, MDLZ, GIS, DAR, SIRI, SJM, LW, OGN, XOM, CAG, VNT,

USSG, SUSL, LDEM, BAM, MS, BFAM, EDR, EDR, FB, WDAY, MGA, KDP, URI, FNV, INTU, ILMN, KR, FTV, OKE, MDLZ, GIS, DAR, SIRI, SJM, LW, OGN, XOM, CAG, VNT, Added Positions: IWF, LLY, TMO, IYR, TSLA, NKE, AMT, EEM, EVBG, LULU, MMM, CRM, ICE, CSCO, RNG, ZTS, DIS, MELI, BAND, TJX, VZ, NOW, V, CL, VLO, BMY, SRE, MRK, JNJ, EIX, ED,

IWF, LLY, TMO, IYR, TSLA, NKE, AMT, EEM, EVBG, LULU, MMM, CRM, ICE, CSCO, RNG, ZTS, DIS, MELI, BAND, TJX, VZ, NOW, V, CL, VLO, BMY, SRE, MRK, JNJ, EIX, ED, Reduced Positions: TD, ABBV, ROST, ADBE, MSFT, KEY, VOO, C, MFC, BLK, TXN, HBAN, PG, KO, MA, PEP, ENB, MOS, LNG, PPG, EL, STZ, WMB, PBA, MPC, BKR, MKC, ES, CLX,

TD, ABBV, ROST, ADBE, MSFT, KEY, VOO, C, MFC, BLK, TXN, HBAN, PG, KO, MA, PEP, ENB, MOS, LNG, PPG, EL, STZ, WMB, PBA, MPC, BKR, MKC, ES, CLX, Sold Out: SPLK, TWLO, U, PAYC, SPT, GIB, BL, PLNT, LVS, GE, AYX, PH, ARMK, MNST, LBRDK, LUMN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells The Toronto-Dominion Bank, AbbVie Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Twilio Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owns 214 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ilmarinen+mutual+pension+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) - 62,385,833 shares, 27.14% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) - 31,366,405 shares, 25.93% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) - 12,711,429 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 17,511,703 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 875,000 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.14%. The holding were 62,385,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $75.09, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $78.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.93%. The holding were 31,366,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.22 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.21%. The holding were 12,711,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co initiated holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.13%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $282.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 466,009 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 213.40%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 126,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 210.73%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $555.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 35.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 559,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $680.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $167.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 209,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $56.57 and $93.8, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $83.22 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $88.49.