Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, The Mosaic Co, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 199,376 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 218,573 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 177,826 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 217,127 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84% Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 121,301 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 121,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 305,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 54,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 49,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.