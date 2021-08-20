Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cedar Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, sells Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF, The Mosaic Co, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cedar Wealth Management, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cedar+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 199,376 shares, 20.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 218,573 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
  3. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 177,826 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  4. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 217,127 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.84%
  5. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) - 121,301 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 121,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 305,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 54,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $29 and $31.47, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 86,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 49,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 156.38%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $266.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.67%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $166.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $54.55 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cedar Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cedar Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cedar Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cedar Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider